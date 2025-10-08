‘We’re still figuring things out’: Portia from ‘Married at First Sight SA’ on relationship with Bongani

Portia and Bongani were one of the couples in the second season of Married at First Sight SA.

Married at First Sight SA star Portia Baloyi is taking stock of her life and her relationship with Bongani Luvalo following the second season of the reality show.

The series followed four couples who married as strangers and navigated the highs and lows of married life in real time.

While Portia and Bongani ended their marriage following the ‘decision day’ episode, Portia said they are still “figuring things out” and focusing on healing individually.

“We’re still figuring things out, to be honest. It hasn’t been easy, but we’ve had some real conversations since filming ended.

“We’re not where we were on decision day, that’s for sure,” she said, speaking about where they currently stand with each other.

Portia also acknowledged her role in the breakdown of the marriage, saying she has learned and grown from the experience.

“I’ve learned, I’ve grown, and I hold no bitterness. People may have their opinions, but only we know the full story. My truth is that I loved deeply, I tried, and now I’m choosing peace over pain,” she said.

Portia on the reunion and future plans

Last weekend saw the reunion special of the show, hosted by Relebogile Mabotja, which brought unresolved tensions to the surface.

Of the four couples, only Nelisa and Themba remain married and are still building their life together.

Reflecting on the reunion, Portia said she experienced mixed emotions but was proud of participating fully and honestly.

“I was nervous but also curious to see everyone again and hear their stories because now we’ve had time to reflect, and also the cameras aren’t following us 24/7 anymore, so there’s more honesty,” she added.

Looking ahead, Portia said she is entering a new chapter centred on purpose, faith and self-discovery.

“I want to focus on my work, my passions and the things that truly feed my soul. I’ve been through so much, and now it’s about rebuilding, refocusing and realigning with the woman I’m becoming.”

