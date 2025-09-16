‘I was not recognised as her husband’: Bongani from ‘Married at First Sight Mzansi’ speaks

Bongani shares why he felt unrecognised as Portia's husband in the latest episode of 'Married at First Sight'.

In the latest episode of Married at First Sight Mzansi, emotions ran high as tensions surfaced between some of the couples.

Portia Baloyi and Bongani Luvalo shared an intimate moment as Portia opened up about the loss of her father. Bongani later reflected on how grief, tradition and absence shaped their young marriage.

Speaking to us, Bongani revealed why he joined the show, his first impression of Portia and how he manages to stay grounded despite the drama.

“I joined Married at First Sight to try a different approach in finding a wife,” he explained. “I was tired of the outside noise and wanted to be intentional about building a marriage, a family and a home.”

When he first laid eyes on Portia, he said it was a moment he could never forget. “When I first saw my wife, I thought it doesn’t get more real than this.”

Bongani admitted that preparing for the emotional intensity of the experiment was not easy, even with professional support.

“I generally live in therapy, not because I have deep things to deal with but because it’s a tool I need in the journey of life. My therapist and I prepared scenarios, but it still took a toll on me.”

The passing of Portia’s father added another layer of complexity.

“It was a challenge, as I could not be fully there for her. Traditionally, I was not recognised as her husband, and I also had to leave the country for two weeks. That absence weighed on me.”

Despite conflict both within his marriage and among the other couples, Bongani has remained calm. “I don’t take things personally. I’ve learnt to know when something is about me or not, and I allow myself space before approaching things with less emotion.”

He also shared admiration for fellow couple Nelisa Ntabeni and Themba Khosa. “They came with intention, knowing what they want, and they graciously approach each day with respect and the benefit of the doubt.”

As for what the experience has revealed about him? “It’s cemented that I love love, but I still have work to do in dealing with abandonment and rejection.”

With viewers beginning to recognise him in public, he says people often reassure him with warm words. “They tell me they want to see our marriage succeed, and that means a lot.”