Real Housewives of Durban wins at the Simon Mahube Sabela KZN film and TV awards

Doig was not in attendance on the night, and the awards were accepted by the series director of Real Housewives of Durban.

The popular reality TV show “Real Housewives of Durban” won two awards on Saturday night at the Simon Mahube Sabela KZN Film and TV Awards.

The show won the Best TV Production and Best Use of Cinematography awards, with the latter going to Lee Thomas Doig for his work on the fourth season.

Doig was not in attendance on the night, and the awards were accepted by the series director of Real Housewives of Durban, Boitumelo Modise.

“Thank you for loving the show so much, showing so much support…for watching it, every episode that comes out,” said Modise, thanking the province.

The wins are for the fourth season of the reality TV show.

The 12th edition of the awards was held at the Durban ICC on Saturday evening.

Celebration of KZN talent

The night started off with the singing of the national anthem, followed by a performance by Phuzekhemisi and the Clermont Choir.

The awards are named after legendary South African actor and filmmaker, Simon Mabhunu Sabela.

Sabela is South Africa’s first black film director. He directed films like Ikati Elimnyama, a renowned South African comedy film, and Ngaka, which starred Somizi Mhlongo’s father, Ndaba Mhlongo.

“We’d like to thank the Simon Sabela Awards for this beautiful award, but also for celebrating KZN talent,” said Modise.

“There is so much talent in this province and I’m so glad there’s a platform that celebrates it and uplifts it and gives us more opportunities to make more work,” said Modise.

“On behalf of the cast and the crew and of course the gorgeous ladies that opened up their lives and showed us intimate, vulnerable moments of their lives,” concluded the series director.

ALSO READ: ‘I won’t be shaken’: Londie London, on THAT Minnie Ntuli incident on Real Housewives of Durban

Jojo’s heartfelt letter

Earlier this week, Jojo Robinson broke her silence after an emotional fallout with fellow cast member and former bestie Nonku Williams.

Jojo posted a heartfelt tribute and farewell note on Instagram that’s got fans talking.

In what’s being called the most emotionally charged season yet, The Real Housewives of Durban has delivered on drama, but for fans of the “Joku” friendship between Jojo Robinson and Nonku Williams, the final episodes were more heartbreaking than entertaining.

“The way I’ve avoided this post…,” Jojo began. “But it’s gotten to the point where I just want to address it.”

NOW READ: ‘I’m sorry we let you down’: RHOD’s Jojo Robinson pens emotional letter to ex bestie Nonku Williams