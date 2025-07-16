‘I’m sorry we let you down’: RHOD’s Jojo Robinson pens emotional letter to ex bestie Nonku Williams

One of the most beloved friendships in The Real Housewives of Durban has come to a bittersweet end.

Jojo Robinson has broken her silence after an emotional fallout with fellow cast member and former bestie Nonku Williams.

Jojo posted a heartfelt tribute and farewell note on Instagram that’s got fans talking.

In what’s being called the most emotionally charged season yet, The Real Housewives of Durban has delivered on drama, but for fans of the “Joku” friendship between Jojo Robinson and Nonku Williams, the final episodes were more heartbreaking than entertaining.

Jojo took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an emotional montage and open letter to Nonku, reflecting on their once-close friendship that blossomed on the show and seemed to unravel just as quickly.

“The way I’ve avoided this post…,” Jojo began. “But it’s gotten to the point where I just want to address it.”

The pair’s bond, once marked by laughter, private jokes, and loyal defence of one another, appeared to fracture in the penultimate episode of the season during the cast trip to Mauritius.

Nonku questioned Jojo’s faith and described their friendship to the other ladies as “surface level” and “for the show”.

While they shared an emotional reconciliation on-screen, they even swam together in the ocean after a tearful talk. Jojo later revealed she only discovered afterwards that Nonku had tried to “baptise” her by pushing her head underwater.

“It was very real, and it was filled with love and sisterhood,” Jojo insisted in her post, addressing social media speculation that their bond was staged. “Saying this friendship didn’t matter… It’s really hard to see.”

At the reunion show, which Nonku did not attend, Jojo appeared tearful and struggled to articulate exactly what went wrong. It was mentioned that Nonku had found new friends, including Beverly Steyn from Real Housewives of Cape Town and Ultimate Girls Trip, another Showmax reality spin-off.

Jojo’s Instagram tribute included a video montage of their happy moments; however, it made it clear she still values what they had.

“Dear Nonkie Nonks, I hope you find peace and love with whoever you choose in this life… I’m forever grateful for the friendship we shared and the fact that you were a big part of my journey in this life.”

She continued with sincerity, acknowledging the pain but choosing closure:

“♥️ I understand that you are going in a different direction, and I hope one day we get to talk again in person…but for now, because I know someone will send this to you. Know that I’m grateful for you… I’m grateful for what you meant in this life to me, and I will always remember that, regardless of what happened, we always had each other, and now maybe it is time for us to start our journey and just be nonku and jojo, not joku anymore.

“I forgive you, and I’m also sorry for any part I played that upset you [too].

“I understand now… and I’m okay.

I wish you so much peace and love in this crazy life… thank you for being [a part] of mine.

And to Joku nation. Thank you for believing in love and friendship…thank you for defending us… I’m sorry we let u down.”

The Real Housewives of Durban cast. Picture: Supplied

Followers were especially touched by Jojo’s message to supporters of their friendship:

“To Joku Nation. Thank you for believing in love and friendship… I’m sorry we let you down.”

The two no longer follow each other on social media, and as of today, Nonku has not responded to the post.