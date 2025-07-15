‘I won’t be shaken’: Londie London, on THAT Minnie Ntuli incident on Real Housewives of Durban

Despite the drama, Londie from Showmax’s The Real Housewives of Durban views her reality TV comeback as a testament to her inner strength.

After a firecracker of a final reunion episode, Showmax’s The Real Housewives of Durban officially overtook The Mommy Club as the most-streamed reality show on the platform in 2025.

Now nominated for three Simon Mabhunu Sabela Film and Television Awards, one star in particular is reclaiming her crown: Londie London.

The singer and businesswoman is rising above the drama with grace, grit, and glam.

Londie’s glow-up

Real Housewives of Durban cast: Picture: Supplied

Londiwe Zulu, known as Londie London’s returned to The Real Housewives of Durban this season was anything but quiet. Between headline-grabbing arguments and explosive revelations, the star managed to hold her own and walk away with her dignity intact.

“I feel amazing,” she said in an interview with Katlego Molubi. “Returning to the show was such a fulfilling experience. Yes, there were a few challenges along the way, but the positives far outweighed the negatives.”

Now that the season has wrapped, fans are praising Londie’s growth and composure, particularly during her now-infamous blow-up with castmate Minnie Ntuli. The drama made waves across social media and pushed RHODurban into streaming stardom.

That reunion showdown

“Watching that argument play out again was surreal,” Londie admitted. “But I was proud of how I handled myself. I didn’t allow myself to be baited into anything that doesn’t reflect who I am. I’m a mother, a daughter, and a businesswoman.”

Though fans hoped for reconciliation, the wounds remain fresh. Minnie sent Londie a private text to apologise, but Londie isn’t entirely satisfied.

“It’s disappointing that I was humiliated in public, but I’m not getting a proper apology in public,” she said. “It’s about accountability. Words in private don’t undo the harm done in the spotlight.”

Strength through the storm

Despite the drama, Londie sees her return to reality TV as a reminder of her inner strength.

“This season reminded me just how strong I am,” she reflected. “Life has thrown so much at me, but I always come out stronger. I’m incredibly resilient and won’t be shaken by outside noise.”

With fans and fellow housewife Sorisha Naidoo calling for Londie to return full-time, it seems we haven’t seen the last of her on our screens.

“Absolutely, I’d consider coming back,” she confirmed. “There’s genuine history and love with some of the ladies. It’s more than just a show, it’s a sisterhood, even if it’s complicated.”

What’s next for Londie?

Apart from reality TV, Londie continues to build her business empire and focus on her music and motherhood. But it’s her newfound fan base that keeps her grounded.

“My heart is so full,” she said, glowing. “The love and support I’ve received has been truly overwhelming. I’ve never experienced this kind of warmth before, and I don’t take it for granted.”

As The Real Housewives of Durban eyes multiple wins at the Simon Mabhunu Sabela Awards, one thing is clear: Londie London is no longer just a cast member; she’s the heart of the season.

“I came back stronger,” she said. “And I’m only getting started.”