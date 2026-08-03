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Mismatches, cold shoulders, frustrations dominate ‘Married at First Sight Mzansi’ S3 chatter

Picture of Kaunda Selisho

By Kaunda Selisho

Journalist

3 minute read

3 August 2026

05:14 pm

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Recent episodes have led to most of the pairings being criticised

Hlulani Ngobeni and Nompumelelo Sobopha share an instant spark at the altar in the explosive premiere of 'Married At First Sight Mzansi' Season 3 – the couple already winning fans’ hearts. Picture: Instagram, @connect_tv

Hlulani Ngobeni and Nompumelelo Sobopha share an instant spark at the altar in the explosive premiere of ‘Married At First Sight Mzansi’ Season 3. Picture: Instagram, @connect_tv

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Season 3 of Married at First Sight Mzansi, which premiered in early July on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161), continues to spark heated debates among viewers as couples navigate early married life.

Recent episodes have highlighted clashing personalities, intimacy questions and domestic tensions, with most of the pairings drawing widespread criticism.

Nompumelelo draws fan ire

The matchup between Nompumelelo Sobopha and Hlulani Ngobeni has become the season’s lightning rod. Initially showing some warmth at the altar (especially as fans watched Hlulani fetching Nompumelelo who stalled halfway down the aisle amid her pre-wedding nerves), things have soured quickly behind closed doors.

Married at First Sight Mzansi viewers have slammed Mpumi as “cold”, “self-centred” and “mean” for her dismissive attitude toward Hlulani’s efforts and his attempt to open up about his concerns about his mother’s health.

@connecttv_sa

From surprise flowers to unexpected tears, Nompumelelo finds herself at a loss for words as Hlulani lets his guard down 🥺🤍 #MarriedAtFirstSightMzansi #MAFSSeason3 #RealityRomance

♬ original sound – ConnectTV_SA

Complaints include her criticisms of his behaviour, music taste, ethnicity and general demeanour. This has also drawn accusations of tribalism in her remarks.

Hlulani, on the other hand, has been praised for trying genuinely while expressing frustration that Mpumi offers little reciprocity – even responding awkwardly to his emotional moments.

Since episode 5 of Married at First Sight Mzansi aired, social media has been filled with calls for better expert pairings, with fans arguing this couple (and Esethu’s chosen husband) exemplifies incompatible matches and producers prioritising drama over success.

Other notable moments

Lesiba faces continued scrutiny over his party lifestyle reputation and perceived immaturity after he was filmed disappearing overnight to party with his phone off only to return the following afternoon. Some viewers question his readiness for marriage and whether his friendship is conducive to a relationship.

@connecttv_sa

From heavy breathing and shoved blankets to accusations of aggression and slammed doors! 😬😮‍💨 Can Obren and Laurinda recover from this explosive misunderstanding? #MarriedAtFirstSightMzansi #MAFSSeason3 #RealityRomance

♬ original sound – ConnectTV_SA

Tensions appear to be rising across the board as all Married at First Sight Mzansi couples settle into cohabitation. While some showed promise during the honeymoon stages, viewers overall describe the season as chaotic and “a disaster”, with many doubting any couple will last.

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New episodes of Married at First Sight Mzansi air Sundays at 6pm on Mzansi Magic.

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married at first sight mzansi Mzansi Magic reality TV TV shows

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