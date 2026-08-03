Mismatches, cold shoulders, frustrations dominate ‘Married at First Sight Mzansi’ S3 chatter

Recent episodes have led to most of the pairings being criticised

Season 3 of Married at First Sight Mzansi, which premiered in early July on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161), continues to spark heated debates among viewers as couples navigate early married life.



Recent episodes have highlighted clashing personalities, intimacy questions and domestic tensions, with most of the pairings drawing widespread criticism.

Nompumelelo draws fan ire

The matchup between Nompumelelo Sobopha and Hlulani Ngobeni has become the season’s lightning rod. Initially showing some warmth at the altar (especially as fans watched Hlulani fetching Nompumelelo who stalled halfway down the aisle amid her pre-wedding nerves), things have soured quickly behind closed doors.

Married at First Sight Mzansi viewers have slammed Mpumi as “cold”, “self-centred” and “mean” for her dismissive attitude toward Hlulani’s efforts and his attempt to open up about his concerns about his mother’s health.

Complaints include her criticisms of his behaviour, music taste, ethnicity and general demeanour. This has also drawn accusations of tribalism in her remarks.

Hlulani, on the other hand, has been praised for trying genuinely while expressing frustration that Mpumi offers little reciprocity – even responding awkwardly to his emotional moments.

Since episode 5 of Married at First Sight Mzansi aired, social media has been filled with calls for better expert pairings, with fans arguing this couple (and Esethu’s chosen husband) exemplifies incompatible matches and producers prioritising drama over success.

Other notable moments

Lesiba faces continued scrutiny over his party lifestyle reputation and perceived immaturity after he was filmed disappearing overnight to party with his phone off only to return the following afternoon. Some viewers question his readiness for marriage and whether his friendship is conducive to a relationship.

Tensions appear to be rising across the board as all Married at First Sight Mzansi couples settle into cohabitation. While some showed promise during the honeymoon stages, viewers overall describe the season as chaotic and “a disaster”, with many doubting any couple will last.

New episodes of Married at First Sight Mzansi air Sundays at 6pm on Mzansi Magic.