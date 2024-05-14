‘I am quite excited and honoured’ – Florence Masebe on joining ‘Skeem Saam’

She will make her debut on the show on Wednesday...

Legendary actress Florence Masebe said she is thrilled to be part of the SABC’s popular drama series, Skeem Saam.

She will temporarily assume the role of Meiki Maputla, previously portrayed by Harriet Manamela.

According to the SABC, Florence will make her debut on the show on Wednesday, 15 May.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, the character of ‘Meikie Maputla’, played by Harriet Manamela, will be replaced until the end of season 12. The decision came about after Harriet Manamela needed to be placed on sick leave for an extended period.

“Manamela’s last scene for the season will air on the 5th of April 2024. From the 15th of May 2024, the character of ‘Meikie Maputla’ will be played by Florence Masebe,” it said.

ALSO READ: ‘I want to give someone a blue eye’: Skeem Saam actor Pholoso Mohlala ready to get in the ring

Florence on joining ‘Skeem Saam’

The actress said she is looking forward to returning to SABC after so many years.

She added: “ It’s been a while since I took work at the public broadcaster. For many years SABC 1 was home, so there’s a lot of nostalgia here.

“Much of my career was, after all, formed at the SABC. So, I am quite excited and honoured to be playing Meiki Maputla (NB! TEMPORARILY) on Skeem Saam from 15th May.”

Florence expressed gratitude for the warm welcome she received from her colleagues.

“I had the most wonderful time on set and am truly thankful for the colleagues who welcomed me with warm arms and hearts. I considered myself to be a wet nurse called in to take care of the queen’s baby in her short absence, and I did just that.

“I wish my good Sis Harriet Manamela well as she prepares to return to set when filming resumes.”

NOW READ: Lamiez Holworthy offers to pay for tombstone of boy (5) killed in Soshanguve