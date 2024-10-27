Yaya Mavundla to host inaugural International Pride Awards

The highly anticipated awards will take place next month in Cape Town.

The UNDP and ILGA World have announced Yaya Mavundla as the host for the inaugural International Pride Awards Ceremony. Picture: Supplied

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and ILGA World (the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association) have announced Yaya Mavundla as the host for the inaugural International Pride Awards ceremony.

The highly anticipated awards will take place next month, on 13 November, in Cape Town.

Launched by UNDP and ILGA World on 17 May this year, the awards aim to honour individuals and allies who have made extraordinary contributions to advancing LGBTIQ+ equality globally.

In its inaugural year, the awards have received an overwhelming response, with nominations from 58 countries across all continents.

This year’s award categories include Movement Building in the Face of Hostility, Celebrating Diverse Lives, Emerging Leader, Lifelong Pursuit of Equality, and Extraordinary Ally.

Speaking to The Citizen, Yaya expressed her excitement about hosting the event, especially in her home country.

“South Africa has been at the forefront of LGBTIQ+ rights, not just in Africa but globally. However, even with our constitutional protections and legacy of activism, we have much work to do to achieve equality.

“These awards celebrate our progress while reminding us of the challenges ahead,” she said.

Q&A with Yaya Mavundla

Firstly, a big congratulations! Will this be your first time hosting an awards ceremony? How are you feeling about this opportunity?

Thank you so much! Yes, this is my first time. I am so nervous; it still feels like I just received the call and I am also very excited at the same time and really grateful. I feel like God has answered my prayers to the next level.

How do you prepare for such a monumental event, and what are you most excited about as the awards ceremony approaches?

I’ve been watching a lot of awards shows to take notes, see what people do well, and identify mistakes I can avoid. I am grateful that I am working with an experienced television producer, Antony Gregory, who is helping me prepare.

You’ve had a powerful journey as an LGBTIQ+ activist in South Africa. What does it mean to you to host such a significant event in your home country?

Thank you so much! It is such an honour and also means my work is being seen and celebrated by industry leaders beyond South African borders. Also, it is a huge milestone for myself and the transgender community. It is such great validation.

The awards received nominations from 58 countries across all continents, how do you think this reflects the progress and challenges the LGBTIQ+ community faces worldwide?

There has been progress for some, but the majority of LGBTIQ+ people around the world have few or no protections and rights. There is probably more work ahead of us than behind us on LGBTIQ+ rights. We’re celebrating those making a difference to motivate and inspire more people to actively speak up for equality.

What challenges do you feel still need addressing in the fight for equality, both locally and internationally?

Definitely access to opportunities for transgender people, access to healthcare, and safety. I am so glad the International Pride Awards has helped curb the issue of access to opportunities by trusting me with hosting duties, which will help me showcase what I can do and motivate industry leaders to see us and all those who are marginalised.

In your view, what role do events like the International Pride Awards play in promoting acceptance, understanding, and unity within the global LGBTIQ+ community?

No matter our differences, we all want to live in a world where we feel safe and can thrive. But for many LGBTIQ+ people, that’s still very far away due to the discrimination, stigma, and violence they face every day. The International Pride Awards helps ensure that together we recognise and celebrate the resilience, courage, and achievements of LGBTIQ+ individuals, which motivates society to respect our community and helps curb homophobia and transphobia.

