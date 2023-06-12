‘I miss work’ – Joyce Skefu opens up as she recovers from stroke

By Lineo Lesemane

Actress Joyce Skefu has shared a health update after she suffered a mild stroke. Earlier this year, she shared a picture on Instagram saying she wanted to express her gratitude for the support that she has received.

“To all of you for holding my hand in support of my recovery in thoughts and prayer, what you see is the result of your kindness. As the Easter celebration is upon us, we remember the kindness of Christ on the cross and his blood shared for humanity. Love you all,” she wrote.

In her recent post, Joyce said her health is improving daily, and she misses work. She added: “Life has many surprises as we journey to eternity. Can you believe that as our Spirit matures so is the world?

“Many will not see these coins and their value, but the Lord knew about it before we were there, hold on to the truth we confess. Thank you for your consistent support, my health is improving daily. Love wins.”

Another actress suffers stroke

Another actress that recently suffered a stroke is Giyani: Land of Blood actress Zinhle Mavasa.

Sharing the news on Twitter a few weeks ago, the Entertainment Commentator Phil Phela wrote: “Just received news that actress and Giyani Land Of Blood star, Zinhle Hamalani Mavasa, has suffered a stroke attack, which left resulted in her ability to speak, write & read impaired. The mother to a 2-month-old baby’s family asks for prayers as she recovers”.

In June last year, Zinhle lost her 17-month-old son. She was also involved in a car crash that left her vehicle written off the next day.

Speaking to Drum about the accident and her late son, the actress said he was born with lung disease, but she thought he would live longer. She said she had faith that she would see him go to high school and university.

“I was coming from my place in Braamfontein and ready to get onto the Golden Highway off-ramp. The robot was open for me, and an H1 came and hit me on the driver’s side,” she added, talking about her car crash.

