‘Comedy gold’: New season of Safta winning Black Tax starting soon

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

Raised in a tight-knit black community, Thuli has benefited greatly. But as her success grows, and distant family appears, she wonders how much longer she must pay her black tax.

Side hustles and taking the plunge (in more ways than one) while trying to keep your wild and wacky family in check – it’s all happening in the third season of Safta-winning sitcom Black Tax, which returns to BET Africa (DStv channel 129) on 1 July 2023 for more laughter and mayhem.

Discover the humorous and relatable world of the Dlamini family as they navigate the ups and downs of life in this original comedy.

Follow Thuli (portrayed by Jo-Anne Reyneke) as she takes on the role of the primary provider for her extended family.

With her first paycheck, Thuli realises it’s time to give back to those who have supported her throughout her journey.

Black Tax sitcom

Black Tax sitcom is a delightful portrayal of the South African social phenomenon that explores both the positive and challenging aspects with a touch of humour.

On the first season, Thuli faced the challenges of black tax, while the second season portrayed her determination to overcome it by enhancing her skills as a single mother striving for success in her career.

Thuli’s daughter, the assertive Sihle (Mamodibe Ramodibe), also finds herself getting involved in the chaos to alleviate the financial responsibilities of supporting their household.

In this season, Thuli finds herself immersed in a side hustle that gradually takes over her life, leading her to contemplate leaving the stability of her real estate job and venturing into the world of entrepreneurship.

However, the pursuit of financial independence comes with its own set of challenges, putting a strain on her family dynamics and her blossoming relationship with Nkanyiso (Motlatsi Mafatshe).

Season of trials and triumphs

Black Tax is more than just financial struggles. It’s about family, love, and community support. This season, Thuli will go through it all-helping her kids become independent, taking in her troubled brother, starting a business, caring for her parents, keeping her partner happy, and saving a stokvel.

According to Monde Twala, Senior Vice-President and General Manager for Paramount Africa, as well as the Lead for BET International, Black Tax has undeniably resonated with viewers, capturing their attention and connecting with them on a deep level.

“We are delighted to be bringing Black Tax for a third season. With its clever scripting and true-to-life characters, the show is proving that you can mine comedy gold from the real situations facing South Africans in their everyday lives – and laugh at the quirks of our crazy but amazing nation,” said Twala.

Black Tax characters

In the highly anticipated return of Black Tax, beloved characters make a comeback to delight the audience.

Joining Thuli are her dreamy brother Menzi (Sne Dladla), her parents Sizwe and Martha, and her nephew Zakhele (Bahle Mashinini) with his rural upbringing.

Look out for special appearances by Daniel Jankes as Thuli’s affluent boss James, Jason Goliath as her friendly yet competitive colleague Antonio, and Owen Sejake as Nkanyiso’s father Bra Hugo.

Excitingly, a new character named Nomasonto, portrayed by Thembsie Matu, will be introduced, adding a fresh dynamic to the storyline.

