WATCH: Tali is back with a banging third season of ‘Tali’s Joburg Diary’

The award-winning series Tali’s Diary is set to return for its third instalment on Showmax, with new faces to grace the screen.

The Showmax Original, Tali’s Joburg Diary, will premiere on 18 November, with new episodes every Friday.

In the released trailer, Tali Shapiro, played by Julia Anastasopoulos, is trying to live on a budget, post-Covid.

There are new faces joining the series and the trailer gives fans a glimpse of the three “key” new faces: newcomer Troy Davy as Tali’s son, Jayden; Ndoni Khanyile (host of Innovate Africa) as Little Angels Hyde Park principal Barbara Bhembe; and Naledi Award nominee Sharon Spiegel Wagner (Bedford Wives) as Monique the Beak, the reigning Class Mom.

In the first two instalments, viewers got to see Tali Shapiro transition from being a wife to a mother and now in the third season Tali will start a new life in Johannesburg after her credit cards bounced and her electricity is getting cut off.

“This season Tali has left Cape Town behind and she’s now in the big city, in the City of Gold. You know things always step up when you get to Joburg. So people should definitely watch this season because it’s all the characters that you love, back for even more craziness. It’s the Tali that you love – just more,” Ndoni said.

Anton Taylor, who stars as Darren, Tali’s “long-suffering” husband, will also make a comeback this season and viewers will get a glimpse into how they manoeuvre through their new phase of “preschool”.

In the trailer, Darren shares his views and lessons he learned from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“There are so many funny dynamics at play at preschools, from the idea of a class mom to the class WhatsApp group, from art auctions to parent-teacher meetings,” Julia said.

Viewers should be on the lookout for Lucienne Bestall as Tali’s assistant, Ashley; Guy de Lancey as Tali’s father, Les; and Julia’s real-life sister, Stephanie Anastasopoulos, as Tali’s sister Michaela, not to mention Coconut Kelz, who gives Tali a Joburg makeover this season to help her dust the Cape Town off her.

Compiled by Lethabo Malatsi

