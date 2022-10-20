Major League DJz rub shoulders with F1 driver Lewis Hamilton

Lethabo Malatsi

South African Amapiano duo Bandile and Banele Mbere, better known as the Major League DJz, with intentions to take the “Amapaino” genre to the world – were seen rubbing shoulders with Formula 1 driver, Lewis Hamilton.

The twin brothers are securing the bag in other parts of the world, with gigs in the United Kingdom, United States and France.

Hanging out with Hamilton

Recently Major League DJz were spotted online hanging out with the man dubbed Formula One “G.O.A.T” (greatest of all time). In the first video shared on Twitter, the three were seen in a studio, for what looks like a listening session.

“Hanging out with our [brother] @LewisHamilton in studio… connecting the dots,” the tweet read.

Hanging out with our bro @LewisHamilton in studio… connecting the dots….. pic.twitter.com/ifmdEABD0U— MAJOR LEAGUE (@MAJORLEAGUEDJZ) October 18, 2022

Lewis Hamilton is a British race car driver for Mercedes and has won a joint-record seven world championships throughout his motorsports career.

Although not stated, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Hamilton and the Amapiano sensations were working on releasing a few tracks.

The mogul, amid his motorsport career, released a single called Pipe with American singer and songwriter Christina Aguilera.

Though not indicated by the DJs, where the studio is, the second video they shared shows Hamilton seemingly enjoying the track the DJs are working on. Lewis occasionally speaks to two men in the background, one of which was identified as the American DJ – Diplo.

