Teboho Mahlatsi: ‘Pioneer of black filmmakers’ honoured at intimate memorial service

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

Kind, giant, curious, the brother, stylish and private were some of the words used to describe film director Teboho Mahlatsi at his memorial service held at Braamfontein’s Atlas Studios, in Johannesburg, on Wednesday evening.

Mahlatsi died on 3 July and his passing took many in the creative industry by surprise. The 52-year-old director was buried in a private ceremony last Friday.

Teboho Mahlatsi: Bomb Productions founding member

Mahlatsi was one of the founders of renowned production company Bomb Productions, which has produced some of Mzansi’s most celebrated productions, such as Yizo Yizo, Isibaya and the recent Shaka iLembe.

Mahlatsi’s work featured at the helm of the company alongside that of Desiree Markgraaff and Angus Gibson.

“Teboho didn’t want to be part of the Shaka series, he wanted to pursue individual and long format work,” said Gibson in his tribute speech.

Wednesday’s intimate service epitomised the private person he was. Family, friends and industry colleagues gathered to celebrate his life, through fond anecdotes about him and the audience had an opportunity to watch an hour-long screening of some of Mahlatsi’s work.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Cassper Nyovest on AKA’s passing and making music together

Friends share fond memories of Mahlatsi

“Everything you heard in there is true. Funny, kind, welcoming, open…everything he did was meaningful. I’ll remember him as someone who wanted to be a beautiful father, and you see it in the way he fathered so many people in the industry,” actress Pearl Thusi told The Citizen.

Mahlatsi directed SABC 1 series Zone 14, which was one of the biggest shows that an unknown Thusi made her name.

“What I will remember most about Tebza, is his actual love and passion for people and I think a lot of us filmmakers get into it thinking it’s glamorous, working with celebs but for Tebza, he was really into people,” film director Tebogo Malope tells The Citizen.

Malope, who directed the Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story documentary, worked under Mahlatsi while he was at Bomb Productions.

In his speech, Malope asked all the black directors in attendance to stand, so Mahlatsti’s family could see the impact he made in the industry.

“When you get on set, he will shake everybody’s hand. From the guy making coffee, to the guy cleaning the floor to the guy carrying the sandbag. Unless you have a real love for people, you can’t make the picture that he made,” Malope said.

Comedian David Kau was the MC at Teboho Mahlatsi’s memorial service. Photo: Bonginkosi Tiwane

Comedian David Kau was the night’s MC and he provided welcome comedic relief between the emotional speakers. On one occasion he quipped that Gibson’s lengthy speech will be available online in a six-part series.

Kau and Mahlatsi were childhood friends as they both came from the Free State.

“I remember being with Teboho in the US and being at Phillip Noyce’s house and Phillip telling Teboho that he loves his work,” Kau said.

Noyce is a US film director whose work includes Angelina Jolie’s Salt.

NOW READ: Family and friends demand apology from AVBOB for its handling of Eusebius McKaiser’s funeral

Mahlatsi’s work

Most of the audience stayed to watch the hour-long compilation of Mahlatsi’s work, which was a variety of short films, memorable South African ads and gripping television scenes.

“Such a loss and such a hectic thing to process,” said comedian and film director Kagiso Lediga. “He’s a sensitive genius. You can see it in the work we just saw,” Lediga told The Citizen.

“Angus spoke about how he [Mahlatsi] never did a long form feature. For me that felt like all his work and pieces formed one picture of the man he was and the art that he create, and to be a part of that is a huge honour,” Thusi said.

ALSO READ: Mzansi Magic to tell story of how Kalawa and Jazmee became one

“I’ll remember him as a director and filmmaker who gave you a chance to explore when working with him. He was not stereotypical-that’s why when you see his work, it’s so rich with content,” said Israel Matseke Zulu.

The actor bemoaned that they didn’t allow any of the actors who worked with Mahlatsi to speak, as most of the speakers were directors. Some of the actors in attendance included S’dumo Mtshali, Lawrence Maleka, Kenneth Nkosi and Warren Masemola.

Legacy

Bomb Production partner and producer Markgraaff said she and her team are contemplating ways of honouring Mahlatsi’s legacy.

“I guess somehow we have to honour his legacy by protecting other young creatives. Tebogo’s start was hard; he lived on the streets for the first while when he was in Joburg,” said Markgraaff.

“Lots of kids come into tertiary education and they don’t have a place to stay or place called home and I feel like maybe his legacy should be that, to create a home for artists and creatives.”

NOW READ: Dineo Ranaka bags a new job after leaving Kaya FM