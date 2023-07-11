WATCH: Cassper Nyovest on AKA’s passing and making music together

By Lineo Lesemane

Multi-award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest recently had a sit down with The Episode on YouTube and opened up about how he was affected by AKA’s death.

AKA, whose real name was Kiernan Forbes, was shot and killed in February this year in Durban.

Cassper said people do not understand how hard AKA’s passing was for him.

“When we heard the news, I didn’t say anything for a few days because there was nothing I could have said that was not going to be turned against me, even if I said rest in peace,” said Cassper.

He said he thought they were going to get along and make music together. He also shared that he loves AKA’s hit song Company.

“I thought we were going to get into the boxing ring and handle it there. I thought after that we would be OK and make music. Well, we do have music together that people have never heard. We made a few records together.

“I have always been a fan of good music. I think with this project of Kiernan, it’s so hard for me because it’s like people don’t even understand how hard it was for me, and people might take it however they take it, but Company is a brilliant song.”

Cassper on Burna Boy’s lyrics about AKA

While Cassper said he believes that what Burna Boy said bout AKA in his tribute song did not come from a bad place, he also highlighted that it is important to think before you put things out there, especially on social media.

“It’s a sensitive matter, and you have to really think about what you say. People have their own opinions. I am sure Burna didn’t wake up on some ‘I am going to say some wild [things]’. He woke up and expressed himself.

“It was also the timing. We live in a time where it is very easy to offend people, so you always have to think about things you say thoroughly, especially with social media. Anything can be turned against you.”

Watch: Cassper Nyovest on AKA’s death

