WATCH: Rachel Kolisi’s family holiday in Greece, Turkey and Rome

By Asanda Mbayimbayi

Fitness instructor and social media influencer Rachel Kolisi is having a great time with her family on a vacation in Greece, Turkey and Rome.

Unfortunately, her husband Siya Kolisi, who is the captain of the Springboks, could not join them due to rugby commitments.

However, the family is still having fun, and Rachel is sharing updates on her Instagram account to show her fans what they are getting up to in Greece.

In one of her holiday posts she shared that she thought the trip would be easier now that the kids are older, but she can confirm it’s still very challenging.

Rachel Kolisi’s family trip to Turkey

Taking charge in Siya’s absence, Rachel is effortlessly balancing the responsibility of caring for their children while still relishing her vacation experience.

She offered a glimpse into their exciting Turkish getaway and the activities they enjoyed as a family.

In her social media post she wrote: “A surprisingly amazing day in Ephesus, Turkey today! There’s so much to see and TONS of incredible history.

“We visited Meryemana (the virgin Mary’s House), Curetes Street, Ancient City of Ephesus, and the Ephesus Museum. Probably could easily do another day or two here.”

Wrapping things up in Rome

Wrapping up their vacation, the Kolisi family arrived in Rome to cherish their remaining moments on holiday.

Rachel took to her Instagram account to share insights into her seven-day adventure with the kids.

“Our last day exploring before we head home! Rome has been my dream destination FOREVER! It was super-hot here today and the kiddies were exhausted so we popped in and out of a few exceptional spots! It was magical and I can’t wait to come back and spend days here!

