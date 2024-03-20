‘Terrible to watch’ – netizens react to a video of an altercation in the ‘Mommy Club’ star’s home

Meanwhile, the reality TV star's husband has released a statement confirming that he is taking a second wife.

A video of Mommy Club star Nozipho Ntshangase’s husband, Sipho Ntshangase, having a heated argument with his family has set tongues wagging on social media.

In the video, Sipho is heard asking for his car keys to leave, but Nozipho refuses, saying she is going to use the car to take the kids to school.

“Are you holding me hostage? I want my car keys so I can leave. This thing is simple, just give me my keys so I can leave, that’s all I need. I don’t want to talk to anyone,” Sipho says in the video.

Their nanny can also be seen on her knees, pleading with him to calm down, but the altercation escalates between Sipho and his sons.

“You are men now? You want to gang up against me and beat me up,” he says as his sons continue to beg him to sit down and talk.

This is terrible to watch, sadly this happens a lot in African households. I remember I was onve invited at a work mate's house for a braai & the guy who invited us started arguing with his wife in front of us & his kids. It was crazy, disturbing & I felt bad for the kids.



Under no circumstances should a child ask their father “what is wrong with you?”. I don’t care what issues mom and dad are having, mom has no right to discuss it with the children. Now the children know their father’s dirty laundry and they think they can reprimand him. — TT (@TVRamahanelo) March 20, 2024

When you are a leader with 8 kids, you have no right to cool off in peace. Clean your mess and keep your house in order. People think they can walk in and out of parenting and marriage like it's umjolo. Who must hold it together while one is on timeout, life sucks sometimes March 19, 2024

Sipho Ntshangase on taking a second wife

In a statement released earlier in the week, Sipho confirmed ongoing lobola negotiations with his second wife’s family.

“I wish to confirm the rumours circulating on social media as true. The Ntshangase family (kaKolisi), in accordance with our traditions and culture, has initiated lobola negotiations with the Mizi family, and the process is still ongoing and heading towards finality,” he said.

He also condemned the social media backlash directed towards his soon-to-be second wife, labeling it as unfair treatment leading to gender-based violence.

“I have noted the media outroar and backlash misdirected towards the name of my soon-to-be second wife, Ms Misokuhle. The disparaging remarks levelled at Ms Misokuhle are tantamount to an unfair treatment that is characterised by abuse and stigmatisation.

“Such acts lead to gender-based violence, which unfortunately is disproportionately directed towards women within the context of South African society,” he added.

