‘Terrible to watch’ – netizens react to a video of an altercation in the ‘Mommy Club’ star’s home

Meanwhile, the reality TV star's husband has released a statement confirming that he is taking a second wife.
A video of Mommy Club star Nozipho Ntshangase’s husband, Sipho Ntshangase, having a heated argument with his family has set tongues wagging on social media.
In the video, Sipho is heard asking for his car keys to leave, but Nozipho refuses, saying she is going to use the car to take the kids to school.
“Are you holding me hostage? I want my car keys so I can leave. This thing is simple, just give me my keys so I can leave, that’s all I need. I don’t want to talk to anyone,” Sipho says in the video.
Their nanny can also be seen on her knees, pleading with him to calm down, but the altercation escalates between Sipho and his sons.
“You are men now? You want to gang up against me and beat me up,” he says as his sons continue to beg him to sit down and talk.
Sipho Ntshangase on taking a second wife
In a statement released earlier in the week, Sipho confirmed ongoing lobola negotiations with his second wife’s family.
“I wish to confirm the rumours circulating on social media as true. The Ntshangase family (kaKolisi), in accordance with our traditions and culture, has initiated lobola negotiations with the Mizi family, and the process is still ongoing and heading towards finality,” he said.
He also condemned the social media backlash directed towards his soon-to-be second wife, labeling it as unfair treatment leading to gender-based violence.
“I have noted the media outroar and backlash misdirected towards the name of my soon-to-be second wife, Ms Misokuhle. The disparaging remarks levelled at Ms Misokuhle are tantamount to an unfair treatment that is characterised by abuse and stigmatisation.
“Such acts lead to gender-based violence, which unfortunately is disproportionately directed towards women within the context of South African society,” he added.
