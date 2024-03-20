Relief for Mobi Dixon after car accident which taught him to ‘not hold back’

The producer had a near-death experience when he was involved in a road accident.

Music producer Mobi Dixon has recovered from a car accident and told The Citizen he is grateful for life.

Downward counterfactual thinking, the state of rumination on how something in the past could have been much worse is easy after being involved in something severe.

Six weeks after being involved in a car accident, music producer Mobi Dixon has spoken with a sense of relief about the worst that could have happened in the crash.

“The injuries weren’t too bad, they could’ve been much worse; I twisted my spine and my neck, I sprained my shoulder. So it’s taken just a month to really get back into it physically, thank God it could’ve been much worse,” Mobi Dixon, whose real name is Mabi Ntuli told The Citizen.

Mobi Dixon’s road manager, Amos Mwenda told The Citizen after the accident that another driver was at fault.

“It was around 8pm. It happened as he was trying to off-ramp on the highway and this Quantum that was carrying equipment; the guys [in the taxi] were from shooting. So the guy skipped the robot as Mobi was trying to turn and that guy just crashed into him,” said the manager at the time.

“It’s been a really tough time, the accident really took me down mentally, psychologically, physically, spiritually – it’s been a recovery road trying to pick myself up on all fronts,” said the brains behind the hit, City Rains.

A standstill

Soon after the accident Mobi Dixon’s team asked for patience as he was recovering, which meant cancelling certain gigs.

“Things kind of came to a standstill, the same time dealing with legalities and financial aspects of the situation, it’s been really tough,” he said.

The award winning producer has returned to his occupation as a producer and more specifically as a DJ, performing at gigs.

To cement this comeback, Mobi Dixon is set to release new music this Friday, Siphande.

“It was actually recorded around October 2023, but ironically it speaks so much to what I’ve been going through. Even when times are [hard], we learn through the situations, we survived through the situations,” averred Mobi Dixon. The title of the motivational song translates to “we hustle” in isiZulu.

The muso received overwhelming support from family, fans and industry peers after the accident.

“I really appreciate the love and support. It just goes to show that people care and of course my family who’ve been my pillar throughout.”

Mobi Dixon hasn’t released a body of music since 2022’s Mobi Tek Vol.1 but hasn’t denied his fans singles between that time and now. However, he said the soon-to-be-released Siphande won’t be part of a possible Mobi Tek Vol.2.

“The song is not part of Mobi Tek Vol.2 but there is an album coming towards the end of the year and couple of singles between that, so my whole experience with the accident has taught me not to hold back, especially when it comes to my talent, my gift, my calling.”

