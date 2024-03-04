WATCH: Biggie ousts 4 housemates in shocking eviction on BBMzansi

"This is hands down the most heartbreaking eviction in BBMzansi history..."

In an unexpected turn of events, Big Brother has evicted four housemates: Chuenzaaa, Meelay, Taki, and Mich.

Mich, who has broken his silence on social media since the eviction, expressed gratitude to his supporters in a heartfelt statement.

“In the whirlwind that follows my eviction from the Big Brother House, I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude to each and every one of you who voted for me during my time on the show. Your unwavering support has been an incredible source of strength and inspiration throughout this roller coaster journey,” he said.

Mich also admitted that his eviction came as a shock. He said his journey in the Big Brother house ended sooner than he had hoped.

“While my time in the house may have come to an unexpected end, the overwhelming love and encouragement I have received from all of you has left an indelible mark on my heart…

“In the midst of disappointment and uncertainty, your messages of support and positivity have been a beacon of light, guiding me through this challenging time.”

‘BBMzansi’ social media reactions

BBMzansi viewers have taken to social media to react to Sunday’s evictions.

Many have expressed their shock, disappointment, and support for the housemates.

“What Mich’s eviction has taught me is that this season will be won by furniture and not a deserving housemate. We’re voting the BBN way now. Cry my beloved Big Brother Mzansi,” wrote one viewer on X.

Another one said: “I will no longer be splitting votes. Mich’s unexpected eviction scared me. I will be voting for Yolanda only starting from tomorrow.”

Lawrence got us all. The most scariest and emotional eviction. Mich couldn’t believe his eyes🥹#BBmzansi pic.twitter.com/H1LBCyxYsk — Rainyzion (@Rainyzion) March 3, 2024

this is hands down the most heartbreaking eviction in #bbmzansi history🥹🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/PtEBTBlxoP — Twarie leon🇿🇦 (@Twari19) March 3, 2024

I blame production for this nonsense. There was no need to fake eviction that couple when their votes were literally on the floor. #BBMzansi — 𝐆𝐢𝐠𝐢 (@LitSego) March 3, 2024

Biggie can next week eviction be different

Instead of us voting for a housemate to save

Let’s vote for who to evict instead😭😭😭😭or can you just disqualify papi for saying dawg too much😭anything we will accept #BBMzansi pic.twitter.com/pdbfyagQ8V — krimy ❤️🥰 (@Krimy29455240) March 2, 2024

