‘Mr X coming to take the fridge’: Jub Jub and ‘Uyajola 9/9’ return to screens  

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

It was a matter of using what you have in-house last night when reality tv show Uyajola 9/9 returned to screens, with host Jub Jub roping in Xolani from X-Repo to assist.

Viewers were pleasantly surprised to spot presenter Xolani Maphanga, who is popularly known as X from the Moja Love tv show. It’s not an anomaly to see X on Uyajola 9/9, as he’s hosted the show in Jub Jub’s absence.

What was new, was seeing both of the presenters on one show. In one of the episodes on Sunday night, Jub Jub made a call as though reaching out to one of his security personnel or private investigators who he refers to as ‘amaroto’.

But he was actually ringing X, who came to assist with moving furniture of a man caught cheating, after his wife kicked him out.

X Repo is a show that settles disputes that involve assets and belongings, assisting rightful owners get back what is theirs.

“I’m waiting for a court order [to remove my things] since Mr X is here now,” Bra Biza said.

I’m not condoning cheating but JubJub’s language is way out of line 💔💔💔more especially addressing a 63 year old man💔💔💔💔#Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/8Bsoayp0ji— DR GLEN (CEO) (@DR_CEO_) August 6, 2023

“Yes Mr X is getting involved. You had no court order when you were busy cheating. You didn’t believe me when I told you I was calling him,” says Jub Jub.

The women who was allegedly cheared on asked X to take the fridge, microwave and cupboards. X was so enthusiastic about carrying out his job, he even asked if the fitted-in tiles were supposed to be taken.

Ehban Mr X is coming to take the fridge 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #Uyajola99— Daniel Marven (@danielmarven) August 6, 2023

Reactions to Uyajola 9/9

From some of the reactions on social media, it was clear people enjoyed seeing the two presenters in a tag-team.

No word on lawsuit

Despite the show having returned to screens on Sunday, there is still the issue of the R100 million lawsuit Jub Jub filed against the channel for firing him earlier this year.

When The Citizen approached Moja Love for comment, the channel’s Head of Moja TV Channels, Bokani Moyo said: “The matter is sub judice and the channel will not be commenting any further until the matter is finalised”.

Jub Jub’s representative, Ntsako Baloyi of Ntsako Baloyi Inc, told The Citizen said he was hopeful of a resolution soon.

“Look, he’s back with Moja Love now. We’re yet to discuss fully the R100m lawsuit. He’s back to work with them, I believe the matter will be settled very soon.”

Last month Jub Jub appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court on two counts of attempted murder, three counts of rape and one of assault, following an arrest warrant issued against him. He denied all charges and was released on bail of R10 000.

The media personality argued that he is the “breadwinner of his family” and “a law-abiding citizen” in his bid to secure bail. He returns to court in two weeks.

