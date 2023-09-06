TV September 6, 2023 | 12:34 pm

‘This Body Works For Me’ sparks outrage after homophobic remarks

"At which point do we hold the production company responsible for the things they choose to air?"

Showmax released another episode of This Body Works for Me this week, but some viewers are not impressed.

Many have accused the show of promoting homophobia after it aired an episode in which a transgender woman, Lebo, was attacked.

Lebo is a new cast member who joined the show for Season 2 alongside Diamond and Dione Xanthe.

In one of the episodes, a heated exchange broke out between Wandi and Lebo, after Wandi called Lebo a man. She continued to make remarks about Lebo’s private parts, saying it does not look normal. One of the ladies pulled out her phone showing others a picture of Lebo’s private part, which was allegedly taken by Wandi and posted on the internet.

Many people have since called Wandi out and accused the show of promoting homophobia. One social media user said the production should not have aired that scene.

“So the production of #ThisBodyWorksForMe casts a trans girl just for her to sit there and be misgendered and humiliated by the other girls? At which point do we hold the production company responsible for the things they choose to air to an already hostile and homophobic audience?”

Inno Morolong joins this ‘This Body Works for Me’

Meanwhile, Diamond and Dolls star Inno Morolong is reportedly joining This Body Works for Me. According to Sunday World, the influencer and TV star has finished shooting her scenes for the show.

“I am a Showmax girl. I am busy shooting important things. This Body Works For Me is on … I can’t say a lot but I am going to feature on the show. It is a big deal,” she revealed, as quoted by the publication.

In July this year, Inno opened up to the paper about struggling to get jobs because of the assault charges that were opened against her by a fellow club host from Durban in KwaZulu-Natal.

After the charges were dropped, she said she wanted to start afresh and become a better person.

“I could not get jobs, basically my life was on hold because my reputation was damaged, so I couldn’t work. I am making peace with the people that I had verbal fights with, mostly on social media because I am determined to become a new person.” She said.

