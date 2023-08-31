Celebs And Viral August 31, 2023 | 1:40 pm

By Lineo Lesemane

31 Aug 2023

01:40 pm

‘Unfollowed’: Phat Joe on being fired from radio, Caster Semenya remarks and more

Phat Joe addressed a few things, including his remarks about Caster Semenya and getting fired and suspended from several stations for his unfiltered opinions.

TV and radio personality, Phat Joe. Picture: Instagram @therealphatjoe

Showmax dropped another heated episode of Unfollowed this week with the legendary TV and radio host Phat Joe in the hot seat.

The episode has since left tongues wagging on social media as many people say Joe was not easy to interview, while others gave Thembekile Mrototo flowers for handling the interview like a pro.

Joe addressed a few things, including his remarks about Caster Semenya, getting fired and suspended from several stations for his unfiltered opinions.

He says he kicked off his career at the age of 17 as a club DJ. He then went to study at UCT. Soon after he completed his studies, he bagged his first radio job on RADIO BOB. He later joined YFM, which he says he left because there was no room for growth.

“I went to the managing director, and I said I can’t. I got to go. I have to challenge myself. That’s why I left. I was never fired. People think I was fired. I resigned.”

Joe was later fired from Kaya FM, suspended on Metro FM, and on East Coast Radio got a R30 000 fine after he shared his plans to tattoo a three-month-old baby live on air.

Phat Joe maintains his innocence

Joe was fired from Kaya FM because of his comments about Caster Semenya. At the time, there was a controversy about Semenya’s gender, and Joe asked on air, as quoted on Unfollowed: “Does this mean that at this point she has never had a period? Let’s say she has testosterone, does it mean she’s a man or a woman?”

His comments sparked outrage, which led to his immediate suspension and dismissal three weeks later.

When asked if he would make those comments on air today, Joe boldly responded ‘yes’. He said he does not regret what he said.

