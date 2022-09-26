Uyajola 9/9 recap: A tale of two cheaters

Kaunda Selisho

Jub Jub opened the second episode of this week’s Uyajola 9/9 double bill by addressing the criticism levelled against him and how he conducts his job and said that he does not care about what people say about him.

Jub Jub has been criticised for insulting the show’s guests, slut shaming women and often using vulgar language. He has also been called out for invading people’s personal space.

Jub Jub is actually a rude human being. #Uyajola99— Michelle Moropa (@moropa_michelle) September 25, 2022

I feel like Jub Jub isn't respecting us as viewers…you don't go around swearing at your clients like that on a show…#Uyajola99 @MojaLoveTv should release a statement about this last episode. pic.twitter.com/NME7CELJeB — ????Monna Mosotho ???????? (@NtateFoko) September 25, 2022

This week, a man named Michael sought out Jub Jub and the Uyajola 9/9 team to help him figure things out with his wife. He said he realised something was up when his wife of many years, Pamela, put a lock code on her phone after years of not having one.

He also realised that she began chatting on the phone to friends of his, who often came to their home to drink and socialise.

Having read some of the texts exchanged between his wife and his friends, Michael added that he saw her promising to sleep with them.

On another occasion, he claimed his wife had slept with a friend of his and he caught them in the act in his friend’s shack.

He then said that she does things to make him look crazy and tells their friends and family that he is bipolar even though he has never been diagnosed by a medical professional.

During the Uyajola 9/9 episode, Michael then shared with Jub Jub how their oldest child had previously tried to take his own life after seeing his mother cheating on his father with his father’s own friend.

Upon confronting Pamela, however, she claimed that she learned how to cheat from Michael, who started had slept with one of her friends.

“You’re still busy sleeping with my friends. I learned to cheat from you,” she said before asking him if remembers sleeping over at one of her friends’ homes for three days.

Jub Jub then told Micheal off for calling him to sort out his issues knowing very well that he is also guilty.

I think last night's episode, leya Michael showed Jub Jub's true colours. What Kelly said about him being rude etc is true. He's beyond arrogant. He's always insulting people on the show kodwa Yesterday he got defensive. He definitely looked down on Michael. #Uyajola99— Madondo Nosihle (@IAm_Nosihle1) September 26, 2022

He then asked her if her cheating ways were her attempt at healing the hurt he had caused and she agreed with his observation.

Micheal defended himself by stating that his indiscretion was from 2013 and claimed to have not strayed since then.

This guy cheated 2013, he showed remorse he even tried counseling. Jubjub is so rude he treated this guy like shit which is unacceptable. The lady cheating because she wants to. Jubjub your attitude sucks #Uyajola99— Thuls (@MmathuleB) September 25, 2022

He then suggested that he and Pamela go their separate ways and she agreed.

“Micheal, move on with your life, I told you long ago that I am done with you,” said Pamela.

After stating that he wanted to beat his wife for cheating on him, the Uyajola 9/9 host asked Micheal if she had done the same to him when she caught him cheating.

“No, she took me to counselling,” responded Micheal.

An angry Jub Jub told Micheal that he must “f***ing wake up” and do better for his family.

“I don’t support bullsh**, you don’t treat a woman like this.”

#Uyajola99 ???????????? Jub Jub wanna beat up the G now pic.twitter.com/fg0B1gPNtG— ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) September 25, 2022

Jubjub must stop projecting his feelings onto this poor guy. He's getting emotional because a similar thing happened to his sister, he is wrong for this#Uyajola99— Lesego Mphuthi (@miss_mphuthi_2u) September 25, 2022

They came to the resolution to separate after a neighbour corroborated Pamela’s version of events.

