Uyajola 9/9 recap: Uber driver gives Jub Jub and crew a golden shower

Kaunda Selisho

While some across the country made their way to the DStv Delicious Festival over the weekend, others opted to stay indoors and look to their TVs and radios for entertainment. One of the places they found it was in the latest Uyajola 9/9 episodes that aired over the weekend in a double bill on Moja Love, DStv channel 156.



The first Uyajola 9/9 episode of the week began by catching up with someone featured in a previous episode. The episode in question followed the story of a man named Senneth, who previously wrote to the show to find out what was going on with his wife.



He explained to the show that he had been told that she is seeing a man named Tladi. Jub Jub was able to confirm this for Senneth, who confronted his wife Paulina and the man she was seeing.

Reporting back to the Uyajola 9/9 crew, Senneth says that Paulina’s children have been insulting him for what he did since he confronted their mother on national television.

“I don’t know if they just want me to move out and leave them in my house. Where will I live?”

He added that he has no regrets though and that he hopes Uyajola 9/9 can help other people find out the truth the way it helped him.

“They need to be exposed because they think they’re smart. No smart person will go and rob another person by staying with them for 31 years then tell them that they no longer want them. There’s no such thing.”

The Uber driver and the urine

The first episode then helped an unnamed man find out what was going on with his girlfriend, whom he said was giving him the cold shoulder after he had moved back home (presumably with his parents) for a brief period.

He explained to Jub Jub that she barely answers his calls, has become very busy, and spends more time than usual with her friends.

He added that he suspects she may be upset that he had to move back home, but said that he didn’t see why she refuses to understand why it was absolutely necessary for him to move.

Dropping a bomb, he shared that he met her while he was still seeing “other people.”

ALSO READ: Uyajola99 recap: Fists, insults and bullets fly at a hostel

“She showed me love and had all the good qualities I wanted in a woman,” he explained.

Later on in the Uyajola 9/9 episode, they found her in bed with her new lover and the boyfriend immediately attacked them.

“Why are you here?” he repeatedly asked the woman as she adjusted her robe, looking bewildered.

All this while her boyfriend continually tried to physically attack the other man.

The woman then laid into her boyfriend, telling him that her new man does things for her that he cannot, adding that her new man had even bought her a phone.

He proceeded to insult her by calling her a prostitute, insinuating that her love was for sale and she retorted by calling him useless.

The fight continued, leading the owner of the house – who turned out to be an Uber driver – spilling the bucket of urine in his room all over the boyfriend, Jub Jub, and the Uyajola 9/9 crew.

A shocked Jub Jub repeatedly asked him why he would do such a thing, before demanding that he show the crew some respect (even though they invaded his personal space).

How many people pissed in that bucket kanti? So much urine #Uyajola99 #Uyajola99Sundays pic.twitter.com/iKiBJQ4b6w— Mr Petty (@MrPetty14) September 25, 2022

The two lovers then turned on each other after the side piece called the woman “isfebe.”

The side piece also dropped another bomb, stating that they were not even using condoms and that they had been sleeping together for about four months.

“I’m an Uber driver and I met her when she requested a ride. I hit on her and slept with her the same day that I met her,” he said.

“So, you requested a ride and p***y at the same time?” asked Jub Jub.

He then told Jub Jub that he slept with her because she had no money to cover the cost of her ride.

Bathong she is denying kodwa she was caught having Sex ???? ???? #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/wMjLNRu35R— Mr Smeg (@MichaelBucwa) September 25, 2022

“He’s crazy, I don’t know what he is talking about,” said the lady in her defence.

“Don’t talk nonsense about me. Have I ever requested a ride when I don’t have money?” she asked.

All this after the boyfriend threatened to rape the Uber driver in order to “show him” what he had done to his girlfriend.

That "DUNUSAAAA" came from the bottom of his heart… He really wanna chow this gent #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/is4pLCXc5D— Ncane???? (@NcaneKG) September 25, 2022

The Uber driver then threatened to beat the woman up after she asked him to stop spreading lies about her.

After denying ever having slept with the Uber driver, she did admit that she let him perform oral sex on her, but insisted that they never had sex. He responded by stating that he would never perform oral sex on its own without following up with sexual intercourse.

In the end, the boyfriend insisted on leaving with the woman, claiming that he had spent too much money on her to give up on her.

The two men traded threats, claiming they would beat each other up at a later stage before everyone went their separate ways.

READ NEXT: Uyajola 9/9 breaks up a house party and invades a tavern