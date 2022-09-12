Uyajola99 recap: Fists, insults and bullets fly at a hostel 

Citizen Reporter

The latest Uyajola99 episodes are packed with drama as two women fight over one man who has another girlfriend and the cheater in the second episode berates both JubJub and her boyfriend.

A Xhosa girlfriend and a coloured “side-chic”

In the first episode, Zizipho from Gqeberha asked JubJub and the Uyajola99 team to help her find out if her boyfriend Sibusiso – whom she has been dating since 2020 – was cheating on her.

She cited the fact that his demeanour while on the phone has changed as one of the reasons she thinks he is cheating. She also said he has become more secretive with his phone and smiles at it more often when he’s texting.

Zizipho said Sibusiso also no longer seems to have time for her the way he did when they first started dating.

While getting to know Zizipho, the presenter got a call regarding Sibusiso’s whereabouts only to find him canoodling with another woman in a restaurant.

Zizipho immediately went into attack mode and had to be kept away from Sibusiso and the other woman to prevent a physical altercation.

The lady he was found with then dropped a bombshell revealing that Sibusiso had a girlfriend that she knew about and that it was not Zizipho.

“He has two children with her. She’s definitely not you,” said the woman.

The pair of women continued to try to beat each other as the Uyajola security team tried to keep them apart while a rowdy crowd of onlookers egged them on.

Both women then turn on him and demanded an explanation. He failed to explain himself and ended up leaving with the other woman.

A Soweto Hostel

This week’s second episode saw JubJub and his Uyajola99 team show up at a hostel in Soweto, something that viewers considered incredibly brave.

The fight between all parties involved began immediately when the people inside the hostel opened the door and the man who thought he was the woman’s boyfriend began exchanging insults with the man he found her with.

The lady immediately began shouting at JubJub asking what he wanted there and why he showed up with cameras.

Shen then began attacking her so-called boyfriend, asking why he was embarrassing her by showing up with a camera crew.

“Why did you have to bring cameras,” she asked repeatedly before a series of gunshots went off.



Not even gunshots were enough to deter JubJub from finding out what was happening with the couple as he tried to get them to speak to each other.

The woman then began to berate her boyfriend for “not hustling hard enough” to give her money.

They then moved to the safety of their Uyajola99 van where JubJub tried to mediate a conversation between the couple to no avail.

Every time JubJub tried to ask a question, she shut him down, reminding him that their relationship was none of his business.

She then continued to insult JubJub and hit him while making fun of her boyfriend for being unemployed.

The emotional well-being of gents is also important.



JubJub then left the Uyajola99 vehicle to allow the couple to speak and the woman then began to apologise while trying to sweet talk her boyfriend into taking her back.



When he refused to accept her apology, she became belligerent again but left with her boyfriend.

