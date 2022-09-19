Uyajola 9/9 breaks up a house party and invades a tavern

Kaunda Selisho

In the first Uyajola 9/9 episode this week Taniel, 31, turned to Jub Jub and the Uyajola team to find out if her man was cheating.

Like most people who go to the show, she claimed that her partner, Ronnie, was no longer as romantic or interested as he was when they first got together.

She revealed that she was his “support structure” through a stint in rehab and stood by him even when her family objected to their relationship.

“My family doesn’t approve of this relationship, they haven’t been approving from the beginning,” she told Jub Jub.

Jub Jub, Taniel and the Uyajola 9/9 team caught up with Ronnie at a house party where he constantly tried to run to no avail as the Uyajola security team, blocked his every attempt to escape.

They then met a woman claiming to be Ronnie’s girlfriend, much to Taniel’s surprise. The woman was defended by the other women at the party who quickly turned on Ronnie and called him out for being a cheater.

It then became very difficult to keep up with the episode as the party devolved into chaos with mini arguments erupting throughout the crowd of onlookers.

Further accusations of cheating were thrown around by the people in the crowd but it was impossible to figure out exactly who was being accused of what. It turns out that one of Ronnie’s friends who was dating Taniel’s sister, was accidentally found cheating when the Uyajola crew showed up.

Ronnie then asked for his gun and called Taniel a “coward of a girlfriend” and she rebutted by telling him she should have left him to rot in rehab.

Taniel and Ronnie’s other girlfriend then exchanged insults before Ronnie accused Tanie of having an affair with Uyajola 9/9 host JubJub. Taniel and her sister dumped both men on the spot.

Mufuladi, Tlali and the tavern

The other episode featured Mufuladi Motaung who needed help figuring out why her boyfriend of five years, Tlali, was full of excuses every time she asked to see him.

Her case reached a pretty quick resolution as her man was caught red-handed, canoodling with another woman at a tavern.

“You said you would dump her,” shouts the other woman as Mufuladi loses her mind fighting with Tlali.

“I was here first, piss off!” shouts Mufuladi as the other woman instructs her man to keep Mufuladi away from her.

“I was sitting at home waiting for you, is that fair,” she asks.

Tlali’s girlfriend then told Jub Jub that he had promised to dump Mufuladi so they could be together.

When asked why he was cheating and did not just end the relationship, Mufuladi’s boyfriend told Jub Jub that he loves her very much.

He then broke up with her in front of everyone before she threw a few insults at Mufuladi before retreating with her tail between her legs.

Tlali then begs for forgiveness before Mufuladi ends the Uyajola 9/9 episode by telling him that she no longer wants to be with him.

