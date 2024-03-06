‘I was like Khaya in high school’ – Toka Mtabane on ‘Youngins’

Toka plays the character of Khaya on 'Youngins'.

Actor Toka Mtabane recently opened up about his role in Showmax’s original teen drama series, Youngins.

Toka portrays the character of Khaya, a handsome and popular guy who excels in sports but struggles with academic performance.

The 22-year-old actor said he was like Khaya during his high school years, but unlike Khaya, he was academically inclined.

“Khaya is not the sharpest tool in the shed, but what I like about him is that he follows his gut. He’s an impulsive guy. Khaya throws himself in the deep end, and he just swims out…

“I was like Khaya in high school, popular with everyone, talented in football and the arts as well. The only difference is that I was actually, you know, a smart kid; I had good grades. Otherwise, we’re quite similar in many ways,” he said.

Toka on his chemistry with Kea

When discussing his on-screen chemistry with co-star Kealebogo Masango, who portrays Buhle, Khaya’s love interest, Toka credited their off-screen bond.

He revealed they had met before filming and had discussions and mutual understanding to enhance their performances.

“Kealeboga and I get along very well. We met at the chemistry test, and in between auditions, we’d talk about general stuff, which I think made us get along even more.

“So when we finally started working together on Youngins, our chemistry just flowed. I think it’s also because we discussed a few things in terms of how far we’d push it. It was something that was done almost effortlessly.

Youngins Season 1 currently streams on Showmax with three new episodes every Thursday.

