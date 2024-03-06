Celebs And Viral

Home » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

Avatar photo

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

Digital Lifestyle Journalist

5 minute read

6 Mar 2024

03:57 pm

‘I was like Khaya in high school’ – Toka Mtabane on ‘Youngins’

Toka plays the character of Khaya on 'Youngins'.

Toka Mtabane

Actor Toka Mtabane. Picture: Instagram/@tokalmtabane

Actor Toka Mtabane recently opened up about his role in Showmax’s original teen drama series, Youngins.

Toka portrays the character of Khaya, a handsome and popular guy who excels in sports but struggles with academic performance.

The 22-year-old actor said he was like Khaya during his high school years, but unlike Khaya, he was academically inclined.

“Khaya is not the sharpest tool in the shed, but what I like about him is that he follows his gut. He’s an impulsive guy. Khaya throws himself in the deep end, and he just swims out…

“I was like Khaya in high school, popular with everyone, talented in football and the arts as well. The only difference is that I was actually, you know, a smart kid; I had good grades. Otherwise, we’re quite similar in many ways,” he said.

ALSO READ: ‘It’s been such a beautiful journey’ – Londeka Sishi’s heartwarming message as ‘Adulting’ Season 2 ends

Toka on his chemistry with Kea

When discussing his on-screen chemistry with co-star Kealebogo Masango, who portrays Buhle, Khaya’s love interest, Toka credited their off-screen bond.

He revealed they had met before filming and had discussions and mutual understanding to enhance their performances.

“Kealeboga and I get along very well. We met at the chemistry test, and in between auditions, we’d talk about general stuff, which I think made us get along even more.

“So when we finally started working together on Youngins, our chemistry just flowed. I think it’s also because we discussed a few things in terms of how far we’d push it. It was something that was done almost effortlessly.

Youngins Season 1 currently streams on Showmax with three new episodes every Thursday.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Showmax (@showmaxonline)

NOW READ: ‘I have been in this court 51 times’ − Basetsana Kumalo as Jackie Phamotse gets sentencing date

Read more on these topics

Showmax TV shows

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Fatal Roodepoort road rage attack: Suspect hands himself over
Education SAHRC: Uniform policies must allow pupils to dress according to gender identity and expression
Celebs And Viral ‘I have been in this court 51 times’ − Basetsana Kumalo as Jackie Phamotse gets sentencing date
News Mantashe allays fears about looming gas crisis in SA
Motoring Fuel price: Here’s how much trips across South Africa will cost now

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe