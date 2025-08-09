‘We needed triple threats’: ‘Youngins’ casting director Keneilwe Matidze ahead of final season premiere

The final season of 'Youngins' will premier on Showmax in September.

Actress and casting director Keneilwe Matidze has played a central role in assembling the young cast of teen drama Youngins since its first season.

Known to audiences as Pearl, lively life orientation teacher Matidze’s impact extends far beyond her on-screen role.

Discovering raw talent

Speaking about the Youngins casting process, Matidze said the atmosphere during auditions was incredible.

“The energy was electric. Kids showed up from 8am to 8pm and despite the long hours, we all ended up dancing together outside. That vibe was infectious. I thought, ‘If I were watching, I’d be hooked!’ The talent was off the charts,” she said.

Matidze’s eye for talent uncovered stars like Lebogang Lephotsoana, who plays the energetic Tumelo.

“We needed triple threats – kids who could act, sing and dance. Lebo was always dancing, full of life and positivity. Lebo naturally fits that role. He’s collaborative, contagious with his energy. He started with raw talent and grew into a fantastic actor.”

Matidze said that Tshedza Productions, the creators of the show, fosters a creative environment focused on the actors.

“If an actor stands out, they encourage us to bring them forward and see what characters we can develop for them. Katlego Moloke’s casting was particularly memorable for me. He shaped Alex into a character I hadn’t originally envisioned.”

The final season of Youngins premieres on Showmax on 19 September 2025.

