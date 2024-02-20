‘He must be arrested’ – Shebeshxt slammed for slapping a fan
This is not the first time he has faced criticism on social media for assaulting fans.
Shebeshxt has hit another fan. Picture: Twitter/X
A video of Shebeshxt slapping a fan has sparked outrage on social media.
In the short clip, the singer can be seen driving off shortly after striking the fan in the face.
The motive behind the altercation is not clear at this stage.
The Citizen has reached out to Shebeshxt for comment. This article will be updated once he responds.
‘Shebeshxt is violent’
The controversy surrounding Shebeshxt continues to escalate, as this is not the first time he has faced criticism on social media for assaulting fans.
A few weeks ago, another video of the Ambulance hitmaker becoming violent with a fan made rounds online.
The video showed Shebeshxt getting upset after a fan pulled his hand during his performance.
He then grabbed a bottle from the audience and hit the fan with it.
Additionally, another video of Shebeshxt involved in a fight emerged on social media last week.
While some initially believed Shebeshxt was fighting with fellow musician Mr JazziQ, the Woza hitmaker clarified that it was not him in the video.
Explaining to Zimoja, Mr JazziQ said: “I saw it on social media as well. I bear a resemblance to the guy, but fortunately, it was not me.”
