‘What in the small street mannequin outfit is this?’ Slee’s RHOD wardrobe dragged

Social media thinks Slee from ‘Real Housewives of Durban’ needs a fashion intervention.

While there was no lack of drama in this week’s episode of Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) Season 4 to get tongues wagging, it was Uzalo actress, Slee Ndlovu’s wardrobe choices that took centre stage on social media.

Slee, who portrays the role of Thandiwe on Uzalo joined the cast of RHOD during Season 3 ‘as a way to rebuild her life’. She was engaged to AmaZulu Football club owner, Sandile Zungu, but the relationship abruptly ended when he moved out of their home and married another woman soon after.

The boss lady’s fashion looks slayed during Season 3 of RHOD, begging the question ‘what went wrong’ this time?

‘These outfits are telling us Nonku stopped lending you her clothes’

The businesswoman steadily climbed the trends ladder on Wednesday as social media dragged her about her new look.

One X user asked if Slee was financially overstretched as the outfits she has been wearing in the new season of RHOD looks like Nonku has stopped lending her clothes.

Is Slee still "financially over streched" ? Because these outfits are telling us Nonku stopped lending you her clothes.😭🤣 #RHOD #RHODurban pic.twitter.com/OpHII3dmE7 — FREE PALESTINE 🇵🇸 (@_ubandile) February 21, 2024

Slee and fellow housewife, Nonku Williams had a heated argument at the end of Season 3, necessitating the production crew to step in and separate the women.

Before Slee was part of the reality show, Nonku brought her onto the cast as her friend, and at the start of Season 3, the two women seemed very close.

In an interview with News24 in January, Williams said that her and Slee have met at a few events after the last season and that they were civil. She added that it’s the way they will keep it and that the friendship hasn’t been rekindled.

‘What in the small street mannequin outfit is this?’

The punches just kept on rolling throughout the day, moving Slee higher up the trending ladder. We look at some of the best reactions to her fashion looks.

Slee came on this show to replace The Queen. Because her fashions sana!?! #RHODurban #RHOD pic.twitter.com/O1TvLIQzLN February 21, 2024

Slee needs to put those hats down omg #RHOD — Thato🦋 (@Thaaaato26) February 21, 2024

Thank God Slee is a good looking woman because she can't dress at all. #RHODurban #RHOD pic.twitter.com/zPZQZ9pveq — Raised in Africa💫 (@paballo_patsa) February 21, 2024

Why is Slee wearing a fascinator? 😭#RHOD — Palesa Mashaba (@APinkStarBurstt) February 21, 2024

Style-wish Slee is getting worse every episode but I at least appreciate that she wacks Angel every chance she gets #RHODurban pic.twitter.com/XeFIkHuaz7 — THEEE CAPRICORN (@Ngeke_Oe) February 16, 2024

Slee is still financially overstretched because what in the small street mannequin outfit is this? 😭😭 #RHOD pic.twitter.com/drTqZrMsxz — Lesego Kekana (@lesego04081) February 21, 2024

I need to get this off my chest. Slee has no style at all. It's horrible. #RHODurban pic.twitter.com/BusqaxChZg — Raised in Africa💫 (@paballo_patsa) February 21, 2024

