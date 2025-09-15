WATCH: Boom Shaka honoured at Basha Uhuru festival celebrating music, fashion and culture

The event was held at the Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg.

The 13th edition of the Basha Uhuru festival brought music and fashion lovers together for a vibrant celebration of creativity this past Saturday.

This year’s theme, Celebrating the Legacy of Creative Expression, offered festival-goers a mix of live music, fashion showcases, and local cuisine.

Performers, including Khuli Chana, Lamiez Holworthy, Pabi Cooper, Admiral, and Jahseed, lit up the stage, keeping the crowd entertained throughout the day at the Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg.

Thank you Basha fam! The Basha Uhuru Sounds of Freedom Fest was a success thanks to you & our amazing partners. Big thanks to @seasoned_agency_ for bringing our fave influencers! Let’s keep building the creative community! #Basha Footage by: @seasoned_agency_ 🎥@boyabenyathii pic.twitter.com/ynrgyqSOfH — Constitution Hill SA (@VisitConHill) September 15, 2025

Fashion on display

Fashion was also a highlight of the music festival. Soweto-born designer Lebogang Makgale, founder of the MacGale fashion brand, was among the designers who showcased their work on the day.

His pieces featured stripes, linen, and origami-inspired designs, blending bold prints, clean lines, and textures that celebrate individuality and confidence.

Makgale told The Citizen that festivals like Basha Uhuru are invaluable for designers.

“Fashion is not just about clothes; it’s about visibility, storytelling, and connection. Platforms like this bring all of that together,” he said.

“It allows designers to reach people who might never have discovered our brands. That kind of exposure opens doors to collaborations, new markets, and boosts confidence. It’s also about representation — seeing local designers celebrated on such a stage reminds us that our voices and visions matter, and it inspires the next wave of creatives too.”

MacGale fashion brand. Pictures: Supplied

Boom Shaka honoured with the Freedom Legacy Award

One of the highlights was legendary music group Boom Shaka being honoured with the Freedom Legacy Award for their contribution to South African music culture.

The group, comprising Theo, Thembi Seete, the late Lebo Mathosa, and Junior Sokhela, thrilled the audience with classic hits including Thobela and It’s About Time.

READ MORE: Boom Shaka on legacy, relevance and gratitude to fans who still show love

Thembi Seete told The Citizen ahead of the event that she is still in awe of the love and appreciation they have been receiving lately.

“Every time we are honoured or appreciated, I feel surprised. When we started, we never imagined we’d be celebrated like this.”

With music, fashion, and culture seamlessly intertwined, this year’s Basha Uhuru festival proved to be a celebration of creativity that left attendees inspired and entertained.

NOW READ: WATCH: DJ Fresh and Thuli P steal the show at the polo with surprise DJ sets