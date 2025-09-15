WATCH: DJ Fresh and Thuli P steal the show at the polo with surprise DJ sets

Excitement soared at the Heineken Polo at Inanda Polo Club with surprise performances by DJ Fresh and Thuli P.

Their unannounced appearances added an electrifying vibe to the day, transforming the event into an unforgettable celebration of fashion and music.

The Heineken Polo at Inanda Polo Club took an electrifying turn when DJ Fresh and actress-turned-DJ Thuli P ( Thuli Phongolo) made unannounced appearances as the headlining acts.

Their back-to-back sets brought the crowd to its feet, making fashion, music and polo collide in a way Joburg hadn’t seen before.

The sun-soaked lawns of the Inanda Polo Club in Sandton were buzzing as guests sipped champagne, snapped photos, and showed off their fashion-forward takes on the event’s clever dress code, which encouraged “add sneakers to your fancy outfit”.

The result? Flowy dresses, tailored suits and chic co-ords paired with some of the trendiest kicks on the market.

When DJ Fresh took to the decks, the atmosphere shifted instantly.

Accompanied by a live acoustic band, he delivered a nostalgic yet fresh set that mixed local kwaito classics from Trompies, Big Nuz, and Boom Shaka with some of his signature Fresh House Flavour tracks.

The combination was magnetic, and the crowd couldn’t resist dancing.

Fresh, always a man of presence, nailed the casual chic vibe himself, rocking a light green linen two-piece with shorts and sneakers that proved even DJs can master event-appropriate polo fashion.

Just when guests thought the party had peaked, the ultimate curveball hit the stage: Thuli P. The actress, often questioned about her DJ skills, silenced doubters with a fiery, well-crafted set.

Leaning into her Durban roots, she spun a mix of local hits and amapiano bangers that had the crowd singing and dancing with her.

Thuli didn’t just play music; she lived it, dancing and singing along, showing the kind of authenticity that won the crowd over.

Her look was equally effortless, in a sleek brown outfit paired with Nike sneakers that tied right into the event’s “comfort meets style” theme.

The polo itself was far from overshadowed.

Guests enjoyed a refined sit-down lunch while the polo match unfolded, a blend of sport, socialising and fashion that has become a hallmark of the Inanda event calendar.