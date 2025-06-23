WATCH: Tyla’s big Nickelodeon night — hosting, slime, and a major win

Tyla became the first African artist to host the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards — the global show that celebrates the biggest stars in television, music, film and digital media, all voted for by children.

South Africa’s pop superstar Tyla stole the show at this year’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, delivering a high-energy performance as host, scooping an award, and even braving the slime.

The event was held on Saturday, 21 June, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, in the United States.

Tyla was nominated in two categories – Favourite Global Music Star and Favourite Music Collaboration for Show Me Love, her track with WizTheMc and bees & honey.

She walked away with the Favourite Global Music Star award, beating nominees from six other regions: Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America, North America and the UK.

Tyla: ‘Africa to the world’

Accepting her award, Tyla said she was proud to represent Africa on a global stage.

“This means the world to me — to represent Africa on a global stage and be recognised by all of you amazing kids out there… wow. Thank you for believing in me and dancing with me. Africa to the world!” she said.

The 23-year-old wasn’t just an award recipient – she also took on hosting duties.

In an interview before the event, Tyla revealed she had always dreamed of being on Nickelodeon.

“When I was younger, I tried to audition for Nickelodeon, but no one answered the call – and now I’m hosting it,” she said, beaming with pride.

Tyla also got her slime action, far more than the drizzle she had hoped for.

“When I saw a video of Katy Perry getting slimed, I was like, oh my gosh, please, not that. Just a little cute drizzle. But we’ll see – whatever happens, happens,” she said before the show.

