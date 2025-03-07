Weekend guide: What’s happening in Johannesburg this weekend

Whether you love music, food or motorsports, the city has something for everyone.

Looking for exciting events to attend in Johannesburg this weekend? The city offers something for everyone.

From thrilling car spinning shows and live music concerts to bustling markets and charity events, there’s plenty to see and do.

Here’s a guide to the top happenings in Johannesburg this weekend

Soul’d Out: Ringo & Sjava Live in Concert

The award-winning singer-songwriter Sjava and Afrosoul icon Ringo Madlingozi take centre stage at Silverstar Casino on Saturday, 8 March. The exclusive concert will also feature a stellar DJ line-up, including Edsoul, Lulo Café, Msizi Shembe and Vinny Da Vinci. Tickets start from R290.

Nomsa Manaka Dance Beat: Walking and Dancing Out of Cancer

The annual lifestyle showcase will take place at Soweto Theatre on Saturday, 8 March, featuring both 5km and 10km walk routes to celebrate cancer survivors and support those fighting the disease.

The event continues on Sunday, 9 March, with a music and dance concert from 11am. The line-up includes legendary artists Sipho Hotstix Mabuse, Judith Sephuma, Unathi Nkayi and more. Tickets start from R100 per person.

First Field Market of the Year

Enjoy a relaxed day outdoors at the Field Market, set in the scenic Field & Study Park in Parkmore, Sandton, on Saturday, 8 March.

From 9am to 3pm visitors can browse curated stalls featuring handcrafted items and deli products, savour gourmet food and sip on craft drinks while enjoying live music. Families as well as well-behaved pets on leashes are welcome. Entry is free with parking available for R10 per car.

Youngkings Spinfest

For motorsport enthusiasts, the Youngkings Spinfest promises a thrilling showcase of spinning and stunts on Saturday, 8 March, from 11am to 11pm.

The event features talented performers such as Austin, Panjaro, Wafeeq, Naseem, Bareng and Kutja. Tickets are available from R130.

Emtee: The Big Hustle One-Man Show Live in Concert

Hip-hop fans can look forward to an unforgettable night as rapper Emtee celebrates a decade in the music industry with a special live concert at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park on Saturday, 8 March.

The show kicks off at 4pm and runs until 2am featuring performances from Emtee and surprise guest appearances. Tickets start from R150.

