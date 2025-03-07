Minnie Dlamini wins big at the Forbes Women Africa Awards

The TV star was honoured with the excellence in entertainment award.

TV personality and entrepreneur Minnie Dlamini won the excellence in entertainment award at the 2025 Forbes Women Africa Awards.

The Forbes Women Africa Awards celebrate exceptional women across various fields in Africa.

The prestigious awards were held at the Sun Bet Arena in Time Square, Pretoria, on Wednesday.

Dlamini attended the event alongside her partner, renowned plastic surgeon Dr Brian Monaisa.

In her acceptance speech, Dlamini expressed gratitude for her career and the ability to help discover new talent.

“I’m so grateful for the career that I have had, but more than anything I’m grateful for the opportunity to find the next talent.

“One of my favourite quotes growing up was, ‘The task of leadership is not to put greatness into society, but to recognise it because the greatness is already there’,” she said.

During a panel discussion at the event, Dlamini shared insights on longevity in the entertainment industry.

She emphasised the importance of professionalism, reliability and hard work.

“There will always be someone younger. There will always be someone more talented and there will always be someone more exciting, more new, more fresh. You have one job when it comes to your work in the entertainment industry and that’s excellence.

“If you strive for excellence, you have nothing to fear. People want to work with those who are good at their job – those who are professional, who show up on time, who are reliable and who excel at what they do. If you focus on that, you can’t lose,” she said.

Full list of Forbes Women Africa Awards 2025 winners

Lifetime achievement award – Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Change maker of the decade award – Arunma Oteh

Champion of change award – Dr Glenda Gray

Media icon award – Tiwa Savage

Entertainer of the year award – Sarah Hassan

Champion of entertainment promotion award – Tholsi Pillay

Youth icon award – Nissi Ogulu

Businesswoman award – Rita Zwane

Academic excellence award – Dr Adriana Marais

Visionary ally award – Soul Deng

Social impact award – Wanjira Mathai

Technology and innovation award – Jessica Mshama

Sports award – Sue Destombes

Young achiever award – Eniola Shokunbi

Next generation award – Hephzibah Akinwale

