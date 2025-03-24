YFM’s Mthaux bids farewell to listeners as he steps away from the mic

Mthaux expressed his gratitude to the YFM listeners, whom he said drove him.

YFM’s breakfast show co-host Mthaux unexpectedly announced his departure from the youth station on Monday morning.

“After much consideration, I’ve decided to step back from being an on-air talent,” said the radio personality in a statement shared on his social media accounts.

The statement didn’t say whether the broadcaster would remain at the station as a producer.

Bye, YFM listeners

Real name Mthokozisi Mncwango, Mthaux [pronounced Mthox] has been on the station for the last 10 years. In that time, he became one of the most familiar voices on air.

He expressed his gratitude to the YFM listeners, whom he said drove him.

“Yires, thank you for a life changing 10 years-I will miss you dearly. To my managers, fellow DJs, colleagues over the years, friends, family and all who have supported my journey thus far – thank you,” wrote Mthaux.

Mthaux co-hosted the breakfast show with Nia Brown and Okay Wasabi. He has also been a producer for the Nia Brown Shakedown drive-time show, which he also co-hosted.

“I’m glad to have produced for the best in the game and proud to have been one of the many conduits of queer voices on the radio.”

The Citizen reached out to Mthaux for comment and is yet to receive a response.

“You’re a once-in-a-lifetime talent and easily one of the most beloved voices of our time,” actress Dineo Langa commented on the statement’s post.

“You deserve every single flower acquired over the last 10 years, as you embark on your next chapter know that you have our love & support. I can’t wait to see what your next big one is. Soar, superstar!!!”

Mthaux’s exit from the breakfast show follows that of another on-air personality, DJ Supta, who is leaving the station after 11 years.

“YFM holds a special place in my heart; it has shaped my radio career and helped me become the person I am today. I extend my deepest gratitude to Tumelo for offering me this incredible opportunity and to MD Haseena for her unwavering belief in me and her constant support throughout my journey,” he said.

Radio changes

This time of year radio stations revamp their line-ups by shuffling on-air talent or introducing new voices to their stations.

Earlier this month, just a week after abruptly resigning from his post at Radio 2000’s breakfast show, DJ Sbu announced his return to the station.

“I am pleased to let you know that I will be staying with Radio 2000, having concluded an agreement for another 12 months,” said Sbu in a brief statement.

In February, Power FM announced social activist and director at the Rivonia Circle, Tessa Dooms, as the new Power breakfast show host, replacing Thabiso Tema.

“This is such an exciting time to be joining POWER98.7,” said Dooms in a statement.

“More and more people are speaking up about the pressing challenges facing our country, and we’re going to frame each day by creating a lively and engaging platform for their conversations. We’ll be kick-starting the morning in the most dynamic and informative way.”

Other new additions on the station are former EFF MP Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi from 9am to noon. The show was previously hosted by journalist Lerato Mbele.

