Jozi FM board denies CEO suspension claims

The board issued a statement addressing reports about the station's executive leadership and the cancellation of presenter and service provider contracts.

The Jozi FM board has denied reports that its chief executive officer, Dr Mpho Mhlongo, was suspended.

The Soweto Media Resource Centre (SMRC), which operates Jozi FM, issued a statement on Thursday addressing reports about the station’s executive leadership and the cancellation of presenter and service provider contracts.

The board said Mhlongo remains the station’s CEO and is continuing in his role.

“The SMRC Board of Directors categorically confirms that Dr Mpho Mhlongo remains fully active and recognised as the legitimate Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the organisation,” the board said.

The statement follows earlier reports that Mhlongo had been suspended and that Collen Hans had been appointed acting CEO.

The board said any claims that Mhlongo had been suspended were “false and unauthorised”.

Cancellation of presenter contracts

The Jozi FM board also addressed reports regarding the cancellation of contracts with presenters and service providers.

According to the board, the cancellations were handled by the station’s Human Resources department and in accordance with internal procedures.

It said the contracts were cancelled following documented breaches of service-level agreements and internal codes of conduct.

The board said the breaches included employees repeatedly reporting for work while under the influence of substances and leaving broadcasting posts without a valid reason.

“Management emphasises that maintaining professional conduct, adherence to labour terms, and protecting the broadcast standard of Jozi FM are non-negotiable priorities,” the statement said.

The station said it remains operational and urged listeners, stakeholders and partners to disregard “unauthorised communications” about the station.