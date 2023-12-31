Entertainment

MrBeast, ‘Skibidi Toilet’, Miley Cyrus: YouTube’s biggest hits of 2023 

Rounding up 2023 on the video platform, YouTube has unveiled the most popular topics and creators in the US.

YouTube has unveiled the most popular trends on its platform in 2023, as well as the most popular creators and songs, based on user engagement and searches over the past 12 months.

YouTuber MrBeast takes the top spot among US creators for the fourth year running. Followed by more than 217 million users, he is one of the creators with the fastest-growing subscriber bases in the US in 2023, according to YouTube. The Pink Shirt Couple, followed by over 18.7 million users, shone in 2023, taking second place in both the Top and Emerging Creators categories.

“2023’s Trending Topics in the US reflect fandom’s increasingly important role in transforming cultural moments into fully immersive phenomena that play out across Shorts, longform, livestreams, and podcasts. From original series like Skibidi Toilet to the release of Barbie, fans came to YouTube to put their personal spins on memes, movies, and more,” explains YouTube.

The most popular trending topics include the offbeat humour of the Skibidi Toilet videos. This zany webseries, which has won over young viewers on YouTube, has racked up billions of views thanks to its various YouTube videos and Shorts. The story revolves around toilets with human heads and their attack on humans in a bid to conquer the world.

The famous Grimace Shake, the purple McDonald’s milkshake that was also a viral hit on TikTok, features among the year’s top YouTube trends, while the geopolitical topic of the moment, the war between Israel and Palestine, was another topic of great interest to YouTube users. In addition, the success of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie was a definite highlight of the year.

Miley Cyrus also made two appearances in the Trending Topics and Most Popular Songs rankings, thanks to her hit Flowers.

  • Skibidi Toilet
  • Grimace Shake
  • Israel Palestine
  • Peaches (Bowser/Jack Black)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Garten of Banban
  • Barbie (2023)
  • Peso Pluma
  • Artificial Intelligence
  • Flowers (Miley Cyrus)

Tope Creators (US)

  1. MrBeast
  2. Pink Shirt Couple
  3. Topper Guild
  4. Zhong
  5. VuxVux
  6. Ian Boggs
  7. JT Casey
  8. Jeffrey Bui
  9. Stokes Twins
  10. Ben Azelart

Breakout Creators (US)

  1. Pink Shirt Couple
  2. JT Casey
  3. Jeffrey Bui
  4. DaFuq!?Boom!
  5. Cash
  6. Hew Moran
  7. Jake Sweet
  8. Armaani
  9. Corey Tonge
  10. Jaden Sprinz

Top Songs

  1. Toosii – Favorite Song
  2. Miley Cyrus – Flowers
  3. Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma – Ella Baila Sola
  4. Yng Lvcas, Peso Pluma – La Bebe (Remix)
  5. Morgan Wallen – Last Night
  6. Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera – Bebe Dame
  7. Rema, Selena Gomez – Calm Down
  8. Carin León, Grupo Frontera – QUE VUELVAS
  9. SZA – Snooze
  10. Lil Durk – All My Life ft. J. Cole

