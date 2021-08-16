Sassy make-up range

Thami Kwazi



Nomsa Madida is known as a make-up artist to the stars,including Somizi Mhlongo and Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo . Has spent over 12 years in the industry.

She has worked for the SABC and independent channels and is a regular on high fashion and back stage make-up sets.

She works on models and celebrities alike and throws her hat in to do make-up for every woman who requires her services for events, including weddings and matric dances

She has been on expert beauty panels, done cameos on soapies including Mzansi Magic Isibaya,and helped develop numerous make-up product ranges for other brands.



Just in time for Women’s Month, she launched her own make-up brand, Sasa Cosmetics. Nomsa speaks to the Citizen about her new make-up range.

How long have you been doing make-up?

Shuu... I believe It’s been 10 years plus.

What’s the must-have product of your range?

I honestly cannot just select one from the cosmetics range because they all do magic.

The Sasa Fierce set is just an insane combo to have.The brushes are of the quality you need if you love make-up.

The contour palette is honestly the favourite of many and we ran out as we launched. So it’s a tricky question. Nomsa Madida, who has just launched Sasa Cosmetics, talks to us about the journey.

Why did you decide to do a make-up range?

It’s always been part of the end plan. Sasa Cosmetics has always been part of the plan, always been a dream.

I knew it would happen, I just didn’t know when. I live for contouring so I created a contour palette that is for all skin tones and ethnicities.

The palette has colours for women of all skin tones.

And I also created subtle lip colours for everyday women and also the right red lip colour for dark skin. I also found women struggle with make-up brushes, so Sasa Cosmetics made it easy and created a range.

How long did the range take to develop?

I’ve been doing my research for as long as I can remember, although I was taking my time.

A friend of mine and I were even planning a trip overseas to visit make-up labs as part of our holiday until we hit Covid and then everything turned into long international calls and communicating at odd hours because of the time difference and it finally happened.

What products are in the range?

For now, at the cosmetics, we have the Contour palette.

This is for all skin tones and ethnicities, we have a Sasa fierce set. This consists of a pair of lashes, a lash applicator, and a two-in-one black liquid liner, lash adhesive, make-up brushes, lip glosses, and lipsticks.

Every product in the range came about through my research and noticing what everyday women or most women prefer.

How did you come up with the names?

Sasa is my nickname from Nomsa.

I was called that growing up and my close friends and family still call me Sasa…. but it also means “princess” in Hungarian, how fitting.

Make-up is my first love, so everything about this range is super personal. I’ve named some of the colours after my daughter’s names, Baby N and Kamo, also my mom Noxy.

This goes with their skin tones, by the way. Sasa Fierce set is what the lashes and the liquid liner will make any lady feel, fierce.

Will you be doing workshops to educate people about the brand?

With the uncertainty of where we are as a country, we can’t lock in dates as yet but it’s definitely on the agenda. There’s more that we’re planning.

You do hair as well. Will you be adding a hair range?

Tells us how the products work?

The products were made with everyday woman in mind and ones who are clued up. The contour palette shades are also placed in away that make it easier to use.

The lippies (lip glosses) are for everyday use and lipsticks for an evening look.