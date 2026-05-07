The ‘slow wellness’ shift: Three wellness trends reshaping South Africa’s premium spa sector

South Africa's spa sector grew by 13% in 2024, but a gap has emerged at the premium end of the market.

There’s a gap at the premium end of the market of South Africa’s spa and wellness tourism sector and one expert believes not enough players in wellness are primed to capitalise on this upward trajectory.

According to the Global Wellness Institute, the global wellness economy continues to expand, with spa and wellness tourism among its fastest-growing segments.

Locally, the numbers suggest a thriving market; industry data points to a 13% increase in spa sector growth in 2024.

Look closer, however, and a more nuanced picture emerges. Growth is concentrated in high-volume, low-cost express services like quick massages, lunchtime facials and other convenience-driven treatments.

These trends have broadened access, but left the discerning wellness guest increasingly underserved.

Balancing accessibility and authenticity

“Transactional wellness is increasingly evident in parts of the industry. However, this risks that treatments become quick fixes rather than intentional experiences. True wellness is rooted in care, connection and presence, and cannot be rushed,” said Monique Pereira, Spa Manager at Steenberg Spa.

This balance between accessibility and authenticity is not unique to South Africa. Across the Six Senses global portfolio, wellness is positioned as an integrated journey rather than standalone treatments, with personalised programmes designed to encourage guests to slow down and engage more deeply.

Similarly, SHA Wellness Clinic offers structured multi-day programmes focused on prevention, longevity and holistic health. The One&Only brand reflects this global shift, with its spas designed around personalisation, privacy and slower, more intentional journeys rather than transactional treatments.

Locally, South Africa is mirroring these patterns.

Cultivating return customers

One&Only Cape Town Spa offers structured, multi-step wellness experiences that prioritise depth, rest and restoration over volume. Another example is Santé Wellness Retreat & Spa, which provides multi-day wellness programmes that combine holistic approaches and are designed to encourage longer stays.

Collectively, this reflects a global convergence: wellness is moving away from standardised, transactional services toward deeply personalised and experience-led engagement.

Global research from McKinsey & Company reinforces this shift, with 88% of consumers saying personalisation matters as much as – or even more than – before.

Yet many operators continue to prioritise a model driven by volume, efficiency and repeat turnover. Although commercially sound, it comes at a cost.

“When pace increases, presence decreases. The ability to truly connect with a guest is compromised. That is where the essence of wellness begins to erode,” Pereira explains.

A lifestyle investment

For a growing segment of the market, wellness is no longer an occasional indulgence but a lifestyle investment. Guests are not looking for a treatment menu; they want to be understood. Privacy, emotional intelligence and intuitive environments are now non-negotiable.

This is where Steenberg Spa takes a distinct approach. Rather than chasing scale, the spa operates on a slower, more private and bespoke model, with treatments adapting in real time to the guest’s physical and emotional state.

“In practice, it means the guest never feels processed. From arrival to departure, the journey is curated. Personalisation goes far beyond adjusting pressure or product, it’s about understanding the guest holistically,” she added.

Slowing down is a necessity

This shows in the trends with broader global shifts. The Global Wellness Institute notes that consumers are prioritising mental wellbeing, mindfulness and longevity, favouring slower and more immersive experiences. Wellness is increasingly seen as a daily, integrated lifestyle practice rather than an occasional treatment.

At the same time, burnout culture and “always-on” living are reshaping value perceptions.

Slowing down is no longer indulgence, but necessity.

“We are seeing guests actively seek spaces where they can pause and recalibrate.”

This leaves one challenge for the industry: adapt or risk becoming irrelevant to its most discerning audience.

“Guests are perceptive – able to sense if something is genuine versus performative. The brands that will resonate are those that prioritise meaningful connection over volume.”