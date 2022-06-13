Father’s Day 2022: Places to go, things to do

Citizen Reporter

If you are planning for Father’s Day 2022 and looking for a variety of activities to fill your Sunday, we’ve got you covered.

From “manly” buffets at wine estates to getting that adrenaline rush with sports cars and doing something creative with florals, this list hopefully ticks all the boxes for your the dads in your life on this special day.

Here’s what you can do for Father’s Day

‘Man size meal’ at Nedeberburg’s Manor

For a laid-back setting in the Winelands, Nederburg’s The Manor restaurant is having a Father’s Day special for either breakfast or lunch.

The restaurant’s Dad’s Day man-sized menu starts for breakfast at 8.30am until 11am. The meal includes a ‘Middle East’ twist farm-style breakfast, featuring sausage and egg and flapjacks. Vegetarian options will be made available, sparkling wine, orange juice and coffee are included. This special costs R165.

The lunch is a traditional Sunday lunch (12pm to 3.30pm) with lamb shanks as the star of the show, served with a host of veggies including crispy garlic potatoes and salad. Pampoenkoekies (pumpkin fritters) will be served for dessert. Lunch comes in at R295 a head.

Nerderburg wines will be on offer for purchase.

For more information call 021 877 5155 or e-mail info@nederburg.com to make your reservation.

Adrenaline Rush at Hyde Park

If dad loves cars and Formula One then Zebra Square Gallery at Centre Court in Hyde Park Corner, Johannesburg, have a racing car display.

F1 fans can also experience the rush of F1 in a simulator, which costs R150 per person.⁣

Visit Hyde Park Corner’s Instagram page for more details.

Three-course meal at The Maslow

For a meal and day to remember, The Maslow Sandton is serving a delicious three-course buffet by Executive Chef Omar Menhouk.

Starters include honey grilled chicken with citrus and radish, marinated tomato and mint salad with buttermilk dressing and baby spinach, shrimp, citrus soy, parmesan, and charred broccoli and white sesame.

There will be a build-your-own salad station, and for the mains your dad and family can tuck into horseradish-crusted beef prime rib with shallot gravy, grilled line fish medallions with roast bell peppers, char sui pork ribs with lemon, olives and radishes or a lamb, potato and lentil curry, saffron rice, Poppadoms and sambals. The protein is all served with delicious vegetable side dishes.

The dessert table will have treacle tarts, carrot cake, apple and pear crumble, lemon meringue and salted caramel choux puffs.

The buffet starts from 1pm to 4pm, costs R495 per person, for children under the age of 12, R250 per person

Tickets are available on Webtickets.

Get creative

Sometimes you need to stop and smell the roses, and what better way than doing a therapeutic flower arrangement workshop, a great idea for the entire family as at Cape Town’s Flower Cafe.

This is a creative and relaxed way to enjoy Father’s Day.

Hiking in Tzaneen

Considered one of the country’s most beautiful regions, Magoebaskloof has one of the best hiking trails, which goes on for about 13km into the distance.

The trail takes you through a mountain forest, mostly downhill, which descends to the Debengeni falls.

If you are brave enough, you can bum slide your way to the bottom and or swim in the rock pool, followed by a burger lunch at the picnic site.

For more information visit Airbnb Experiences South Africa on Instagram.

Complied by Sandisiwe Mbhele