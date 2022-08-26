Weekend gig guide: Get ready for Spring with these events

Citizen Reporter

The temperatures are rising, outdoor events are becoming more frequent for people to enjoy for the next couple of weeks to months.

This weekend’s gig guide will help you soak up as much sun and get you ready for the new season.

Weekend gig guide

Neil Diamond tribute

Carnival City’s Mardi Gras Theatre is paying homage to iconic musician Neil Diamond in a musical production this weekend.

The cast of musicians will perform renditions of Diamon’s hits, such as Sweet Caroline, Forever In Blue Jeans, and Song Sung Blue, an artist who has sold over 100 million records.

TV personality Phillip Moolman will play the lead role, accompanied by a live band.

Date: Saturday, 27 August (7pm) and Sunday, 28 August (3pm).

Where: Carnival City, Mardi Gras Theatre.

Cost: Tickets are sold on Computicket starting from R180 to R220.

Sihle Hlophe’s Lobola Documentary at The Bioscope

Directed and produced by the multi-award-winning Hlophe. She has numerous accolades including a South Africa Film and Television Award (SAFTA) and an Africa Movie Academy Award nomination for Best Documentary, her new doccie is titled Lobola, A Bride’s True Price?

It is a personal film that follows Hlophe as she decides whether she will accept lobola or not after her boyfriend proposes to her.

ALSO READ: Let your hair down with our Women’s Month Gig Guide

Lobola is a cultural practice that unifies the families of two individuals who want to get married and their respective ancestors. Lobola is practised in most African countries and is sometimes incorrectly referred to as dowry.

Hlophe documents numerous lobola negotiations around the country in an effort to grasp this sacred and highly revered cultural practice.

Where to watch: The film will be screened at The Bioscope in Johannesburg.

When: 27 August and 2 September.

To book your tickets click here.

Play Braamfontein creative hubs

Known for having one of the best markets in Johannesburg, The Playground (formerly known as Neighbourhood markets) mother company Play Braamfontein has its open city programme.

It is a creative and cultural hub for art lovers to view and visit four exhibitions in close proximity to each other.

Play Braamfontein is hosting a solo exhibition created by documentary photographer Jabulani Dhlamini, a group exhibition whose focus is on emerging artists. An immersive installation by multidisciplinary artists Natalie Paneng, as well as the current exhibition in Play Braamfontein’s resident Kalashnikovv Gallery.

Artist Thando Phenyane, “Gentlemen’s Sunday Society”. Picture: Supplied

The exhibitions will be shown on different floors at the Play Braamfontein offices.

All exhibitions are free and open from 10 – 4pm from Monday to Saturday, from Friday 26 August to Friday 9 September.

Yoga Retreat

Take in the beautiful surroundings of Zambezi River with yoga practitioner Virginia Burger, as she hosts a holistic programme for local yogis from 8 – 11 September 2022.

The luxury yoga treat will be at the award-winning Amakhosi Safari Lodge. The retreat will consist of a scenic 5½-hour drive from Johannesburg and just a four hour from Durban.

Virginia teaches Hatha Yoga, Yin Yoga, and Yoga Nidra, as well as breathing and meditation techniques. Possibly suitable for your next weekend gig guide, guests can expect some of these practices and are suitable for beginners to intermediate yogis.

You can expect a tailored programme that will include meditation in the bush, game drives, brunch, high tea and dinner, and yoga sessions.

Cost: R5 000 per person per night (sharing), this all-inclusive retreat is available for only R3 900 per person per night, on a sharing basis.

For more information, email: res@amakhosi.com or contact 034 414 1157.

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele