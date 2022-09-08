Longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II has died

Citizen Reporter

Queen Elizabeth II has died, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Thursday evening.

The Queen died on Thursday afternoon following a long battle with ill-health since spending a night in hospital last October.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

This after the 96-year-old’s doctors on Thursday expressed their concern for Her Majesty’s health and recommended she remain under medical supervision, following evaluation this morning,

Queen Elizabeth, Lizzy and London Bridge have been trending on Thursday following the announcement of her death, as people pay their tributes for the fallen monarch.

Queen Elizabeth II’s closest family travelled to join the 96-year-old monarch on Thursday, after doctors placed her under medical supervision, prompting concern from British political and religious leaders.

All her children — heir to the throne Prince Charles, 73, Princess Anne, 72, Prince Andrew, 62, and Prince Edward, 58, also joined her at the Balmoral royal estate in Scotland, aides said.

Also at Balmoral was Charles’s elder son Prince William, along with his younger son Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, who have been on a rare visit to Britain after abandoning royal life to move to the United States.

The queen this year marked her Platinum Jubilee year, marking 70 years since she succeeded her father king George VI in 1952.

The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.



My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.— Liz Truss (@trussliz) September 8, 2022

The timeline of Queen Elizabeth II’s health problems:

October 2021

The queen is seen using a walking stick at Westminster Abbey service on 12 October, the first time she has done so at a major public event.

She pulls out of a two-day trip to Northern Ireland, advised to rest on medical grounds, Buckingham Palace announces on 20 October.

The next day the Palace said the queen has attended a private London hospital for “preliminary investigations” and stayed in overnight.

On 26 October, the Palace says she has resumed “light duties”.

November 2021

The queen is seen driving a car at her Windsor Castle home west of London on November 1.

But she pulls out of UN climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland on doctors’ “advice to rest” and misses the annual Remembrance Sunday event on 14 November, due to “sprained back”.

20 February 2022

The queen tests positive for Covid-19 after resuming in-person audiences at Windsor Castle. Buckingham Palace says she has “mild, cold-like symptoms”.

She is later overheard saying: “It does leave one very tired and exhausted, doesn’t it?”

March 2022

The queen pulls out of Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

On 29 March, she attends the memorial service, in Westminster Abbey, for her late husband Prince Philip, who died last year aged 99.

April 2022

The queen misses the traditional Maundy Thursday religious service.

May 2022

The queen misses the ceremonial State Opening of Parliament on May 10, due to “episodic mobility problems” — only the third time she has done so since 1952.

Her heir Prince Charles takes on her role.

June 2022

The queen misses significant Platinum Jubilee events for her 70th year on the throne, including a service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on 3 June, making only two public appearances.

She also misses the flat-racing event The Derby at Epsom on 4 June.

September 2022

The queen misses the traditional Braemar Gathering Highland Games event near Balmoral on the first weekend of September.

She formally appoints Liz Truss as the 15th prime minister of her reign on 6 September and is photographed standing up to shake her hand.

She carries out the ceremony at Balmoral in Scotland for the first time, instead of Buckingham Palace.

On 7 September, she pulls out of a planned meeting with senior political advisers after being told to rest.

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde. Additional reporting by AFP