5 South African hidden gems worth adding to your travel bucket list

Discover tucked-away destinations offering beauty, culture, and adventure without overcrowded tourist trails or expensive price tags.

South Africa is known for its world-famous attractions like Table Mountain and Kruger National Park, but beyond the big names lie destinations just as breathtaking, and often far less crowded. These hidden gems are perfect for couples, families, or solo travellers seeking something different.

1. Hogsback, Eastern Cape

Nestled high in the Amathole Mountains, Hogsback feels like something out of a fairy tale. With misty forests, waterfalls, and hiking trails, it is a dream for nature lovers. Couples can stay in cosy cabins, while families enjoy self-catering cottages. The area is also known for its artsy vibe and craft markets.

2. Clarens, Free State

Often called the jewel of the Free State, Clarens charms visitors with its sandstone mountains, art galleries, and farm-style hospitality. It is a perfect weekend escape for Joburgers and a haven for families who enjoy hiking, cycling, and browsing quirky local shops. Couples can sip craft beer while taking in dramatic views of the Maluti Mountains.

3. St Lucia, KwaZulu-Natal

St Lucia offers a unique blend of beach and bush. The iSimangaliso Wetland Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, home to hippos, crocodiles, and incredible birdlife. Families can take boat cruises along the estuary, while couples enjoy romantic walks along unspoiled beaches. Affordable B&Bs and self-catering spots make it budget-friendly too.

4. Nieu-Bethesda, Eastern Cape

If you love culture and history, Nieu-Bethesda is a tiny village with big character. Famous for the Owl House, a remarkable art installation by outsider artist Helen Martins, this Karoo town offers quiet starry nights and rustic charm. It is ideal for couples seeking something quirky and families curious about South African art heritage.

5. Kosi Bay, KwaZulu-Natal

Tucked away near the Mozambique border, Kosi Bay is a hidden paradise of lakes, estuaries, and untouched beaches. Known as the “aquarium of South Africa”, it is perfect for snorkelling, turtle watching, and birding. Simple lodges and campsites give it a back-to-nature feel, making it great for adventurous families and couples alike.

Sometimes, the most unforgettable journeys are the ones hidden just right around the corner.