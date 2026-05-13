Anlia Etzebeth is more than ‘Getroud Met Rugby’

Away from the glamour, though, she said, life is currently less about red carpets and more about motherhood, family time and finding joy in ordinary moments.

She’s ‘Getroud Met Rugby’, but there’s a lot more to Anlia Etzebeth than being the plus one to one of sport’s most recognisable figures. The actress, singer and performer carved out her own career well before stadium crowds began associating her with Springbok powerhouse Eben Etzebeth.

She stars as Sasha Richter in and appeared in the acclaimed HBO production Raised by Wolves, among others. Then, of course, she sang the national anthem in front of 50 000 rugby supporters and has been a successful performer for some time.

Away from the glamour, though, she said, life is currently less about red carpets and more about motherhood, family time and finding joy in ordinary moments.

You’ve built a career across music, television and international work.

I have wanted to be in the entertainment industry ever since I can remember. I started singing from a very young age and then got interested in acting. When it got to the stage where I had to decide what to study, I decided to do musical theatre. I did my BA Honours degree in musical theatre and loved every moment of it. After that, I got my first role in a South African TV series where I portrayed the feisty character of Sasha Richter. After that, I have been doing a lot of singing shows, live shows and MCing.

How do you find being in the limelight? Invasive, inspiring….

It has both sides to it. There are moments where it can feel invasive because people feel like they know you personally from television or social media. But it is also inspiring because it gives you the opportunity to connect with people and hopefully encourage them in some way.

Actress, singer and mom, all in one. Picture Supplied

What is your life’s personal philosophy you believe in and act upon most?

I think it is important to be kind in a world that can sometimes be so harsh. To follow through on what you say you are going to do, to know your worth, and to be in the moment, especially when present with loved ones.

You are literally ‘getroud met rugby’. What’s that like?

It is wonderful being married to Eben. Rugby is a season in our lives, and we are grateful for everything that comes with it, the blessings and the challenges. It is a busy lifestyle and includes a lot of travelling and daddy being away from home for weeks at a time, but we just appreciate the time we are together as a family that much more.

What do you do at home in downtime?

Downtime in motherhood? What’s that? We do not have a nanny, so I spend all my time with the kids when I am not performing or being creative. I am really enjoying this season of my life because I know I will miss it one day. I am grateful for being able to stay home with them.

Anlia Etzebeth loves being a mom. Picture Supplied

What will you be wearing to the Hollywoodbets Durban July this year?

That is a surprise. I do not know what the final look will be yet. I am working with the talented designer Anel Botha. She has the most amazing ideas, and I know it will be something special. In her words, lots of lace, edgy country girl.

What hobbies do you have? And why do you enjoy doing them?

I love any outdoor activities and then, of course, music. It brings me back to myself and recharges me.

What is your favourite space in the whole world?

Waking up in the morning on a weekend, and our two daughters crawling into our bed, and we four enjoying laughter and cuddles.

What are two or three rules you live by that have nothing to do with career, but everything to do with how you move through life?

Be kind. Follow through when you say you are going to do something. Know your worth. And be present with the people you love.

What makes you angry?

I get upset when innocent people are treated unfairly and when there is injustice in the world.

Do you ever play a bit of rugby at home with Eben? For fun?

Haha, what? No. He will crush me!

Date nights are difficult now because both our families live far away, so getting the grandparents to babysit is not always possible. We look forward to living closer together one day and then we will enjoy anything really. If we can have a bit of privacy and enjoy each other’s company, that is a win.