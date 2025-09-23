Dirco commits to supporting South African Muslim Hajj pilgrims

South African Muslim pilgrims are facing a new Hajj experience.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) says it remains dedicated to providing consular support to South African Muslims fulfilling their religious obligations, including Hajj and Umrah.

South African Muslim pilgrims are facing a new Hajj experience after the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (MOHU) mandated that all South Africans wishing to perform the pilgrimage must register through the Nusuk Hajj platform.

However, the South African Hajj quota has also been significantly reduced from 2 500 to 1 140 pilgrims for the 1447 AH/2026 season.

Hajj pilgrims

Last week, the National Assembly unanimously approved a motion tabled by an opposition party to protect the rights of Hajj pilgrims.

The National Assembly also adopted a motion without notice on the “Resolution on SAHUC controversy.”

The South Africa Hajj and Umrah Council (Sahuc) will no longer facilitate the Hajj process, including the accreditation of pilgrims, a role it has overseen for decades.

Concerns

The move from SAHUC to the Nusuk app platform has raised concerns among Muslims across the country, with many questioning the fate of those on waiting lists and registration fees.

Dirco spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said they have acknowledged the National Assembly’s adoption of a motion without notice regarding the “Resolution on the SAHUC controversy”.

However, Phiri reaffirmed the information provided in its previous statement dated 15 August 2025.

Report

On 30 June 2025, the Ministerial Committee on the Efficient Management of the Annual Hajj and Umrah Pilgrimages (MCHU) submitted its final report to Dirco.

“The Department is currently engaging with the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) to ensure alignment with constitutional and community-based principles,” Phiri said.

New framework

The MOHU announced a new operational framework for the facilitation of Hajj from South Africa, effective from 2026.

Under this new model, the traditional use of licensed tour operators will be discontinued. Instead, all service contracts will be signed directly with Saudi service providers, who will assume full responsibility for service delivery within the Kingdom.

Coordination will be managed through the Nusuk Masar electronic platform, under the oversight of the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah

“Dirco remains committed to maintaining the positive reputation of the Republic of South Africa in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” Phiri said.

Nusuk

Meanwhile, the DA has called on Dirco to urgently clarify the country’s position in the new Nusuk Hajj system and to work towards securing a higher pilgrim quota.

“The transition to the Nusuk platform, as announced by the Saudi Arabian Embassy, is a welcome development. It allows pilgrims to contract directly with tour operators, ensuring greater transparency and fairness compared to the previous Hajj Affairs model,” DA spokesperson on Tourism Haseena Ismail said.

“With this shift, the South African Hajj and Umrah Council (SAHUC) must return all funds collected from pilgrims for Hajj 1447, as its intermediary role is no longer applicable.”

Hajj quota

Ismail called on both Dirco and the CRL Commission to “urgently liaise” and withdraw all previous letters of mandate or recognition granted to SAHUC “to honour the directive of the Saudi Embassy”, adding that all “assets must also be returned”.

She said South Africa’s reduced quota remains a serious concern.

“Dirco must immediately confirm our registration status with Saudi authorities and explain why the allocation has been lowered.

“The end of SAHUC’s monopoly as sole operator and regulator is a positive step towards a more accountable and open system for pilgrims,” Ismail said.

Hajj is one of the largest religious gatherings on earth and is one of the five pillars of Islam. It must be undertaken by all Muslims who have the means at least once in their lifetime.

