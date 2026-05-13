‘The world is watching’: Experts warn rising xenophobic tensions could damage SA’s reputation

Several African countries have raised diplomatic concerns regarding the safety of their nationals in South Africa.

The government must act against xenophobic attacks to protect the country’s reputation abroad, say experts.

They were reacting to ongoing xenophobic attacks against foreign nationals sweeping SA.

There are public figures such as former radio presenter Ngizwe Mchunu, who has been leading the anti-immigrant drive in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and Gauteng.

A few days ago, Mchunu’s house in KZN was torched and it’s not clear what the motive was, or whether the attack is linked to his anti-foreigner activism.

Another prominent figure who makes comments that might fuel xenophobia is ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba.

Experts warn of reputational damage

Corporate communication and brand reputation strategist Tshepo Matseba said South Africa must condemn, without hesitation, any violence, intimidation or unlawful conduct directed at foreign nationals.

“Such actions undermine the constitution, weaken social cohesion and damage the country’s standing as one of Africa’s leading democracies,” said Matseba.

“At the same time, reducing the current tensions solely to xenophobia oversimplifies a far more complex reality. South Africa is confronting the pressures of high unemployment, weak economic growth, overstretched public services, porous borders and undocumented migration.

“These are legitimate governance and socioeconomic concerns that require serious policy responses, not slogans or denial.”

The reputational implications were significant, as perceptions across the continent matter as much as policy.

African countries raise concerns

Matseba added South Africa has historically built substantial reputation equity as a continental leader in diplomacy, trade, peacebuilding, higher education, constitutionalism and economic opportunity.

“That reputation capital has positioned the country as both a gateway to Africa and a voice of influence within multilateral structures.

“However, repeated images of violence against foreign nationals risk eroding that equity and creating a perception of hostility, instability and contradiction between the country’s constitutional values and events on the ground.”

Matseba added that several African countries, including Kenya, Ghana, Malawi, Lesotho, Nigeria and Zimbabwe, have already issued advisories or raised diplomatic concerns regarding the safety of their nationals in South Africa.

Brand reputation strategist Solly Moeng said: “While one understands the frustrations that come with massive arrivals of undocumented people into South Africa, who take up mostly small businesses such as spaza shops and their poorly produced foodstuffs, it is important that South Africans are mindful that the world is watching.”

Calls for arrests and prosecutions

Moeng said action needed to be taken to get everyone in South Africa documented, but there must also be action taken against those who break the law, including South Africans who break the law and violently attack foreigners.

He said there were many innocent, law-abiding, legal foreign nationals in South Africa, but they are painted with the same brush because they are foreigners.

“It needs leadership at the highest level to say enough is enough, and then there must be arrests and prosecutions of any violent act. Nothing should justify this. The world must see the government acting against these things.”