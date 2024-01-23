A report by Uber Eats reveals R33,000 as the biggest single order on the app in 2023

The Uber Eats report revealed that the busiest delivery person took more than 9000 trips, which is equivalent to driving from Cape Town to Johannesburg more than 30 times.

A recently released report by online food delivery platform Uber Eats has revealed South Africa’s biggest order placed on the app in 2023 while also revealing other interesting consumer behaviour insights.

The R33,000 order was placed in a single day, October 13, on two different occasions ordering alcohol.

“A customer put in a nearly R14,000 alcohol order. Just 25 minutes later, they put in another order for nearly R19,000 from the same store. That amounts to a total of about R33,000, including tips,” read the statement from Uber Eats.

This was the weekend the Springboks took on hosts France in the Quarterfinal of the Rugby World Cup.

“Our fourth Annual Cravings report not only provides valuable insights into what foods (and drinks) South Africans crave,” said Head of Consumer Growth, Uber Eats Sub-Saharan Africa, Daniele Joubert.

“It also demonstrates how big a role Uber Eats plays in the lives of ordinary South Africans. In 2024 and beyond, we aim to address even more of their wants and needs and to do so in new and innovative ways.”

Customers with personality

The report showed a glimpse of the personality South Africans have, which comes out even when placing a simple order for food. One user ordered a 23 piece tempura platter from a sushi restaurant, six times in a row due to pregnancy cravings.

“Hello! I’m finally back again hehe. Please may I have the pregnancy friendly version again. No raw fish pieces. Can swap for avo or prawn. No seared tuna/salmon allowed. Thank you so so much. I always appreciate your efforts,” was how one pregnant woman placed her order.

In another order on another day, the woman who is expecting gave an update on her pregnancy saying her unborn baby was craving sushi.

“I’m back!! I’m now 30 weeks pregnant. Baby girl is doing well, and craving sushi! Please may I have the usual pregnancy friendly version. No raw pieces of fish. No seared fish (not cooked enough). Can substitute with tempura prawn and avocado. Have an amazing day! Xx.”

Other orders from the unidentified pregnant woman included making a burger and fries extra saucy and asking for their chicken patties to be dipped in dunk sauce.

One user who seemingly relocated to Cape Town placed an order of braai meat, after being homesick.

“Hey there… I’ve been looking for shisanyama in Cape Town. I’m glad I found you. Please can I have my meat medium, in case it arrives cold I’ll microwave so the cooking will continue,” the order read.

“I can’t wait to taste the meat! I’m glad you exist … I miss the taste of home in Pretoria. Thank you and sorry for the long message. I said an extra of spinach because I don’t have an option to not get it. it’s okay if you don’t put it in, thank you.”

“Also no Starch. just meat, also that’s if the restaurant allows not to have some options. but it’s okay also if you keep protocol.”

Joburg usurps the Vegan title on Uber Eats orders

While the Mother City might be known as the more vegan-friendly city in South Africa, the latest report from Uber Eats reveals that the Joburg vegans community has grown in the last 12 months.

“Johannesburg overtook it with vegan orders. Users in The City of Gold made 23% more vegan orders than The Mother City,” the report stated.

Uber Eats’ busiest delivery person took more than 9 000 trips. According to the report the trips are the equivalent of driving from Cape Town to Johannesburg more than 30 times. While the hours spent on the road, are equivalent to watching Bruce Willis’ Die Hard more than 781 times.