Springbok ‘enemy’ Farrell to join Kolisi at Racing 92

The former England captain will play for his new team for at least the next two seasons.

Siya Kolisi and Owen Farrell will be team-mates next season. Picture: David Rogers / Getty Images

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi will soon call England “enemy” Owen Farrell a team-mate and friend after news emerged out of England and France that the England rugby captain had signed a two-year deal with Paris-based club Racing 92.

Kolisi joined Racing after the 2023 Rugby World Cup and has been a regular starter for the Top 14 log leaders.

Farrell, who will miss the upcoming Six Nations competition as he takes a mental health break from international rugby, is expected to join his new club from next season.

World Cups

Kolisi and Farrell have squared off on many occasions, including going head to head as their teams’ respective captains in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final in Yokohama, Japan — a match the Boks won.

The two leaders also squared off at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, in the semi-finals — again, a match the Boks won.

Racing 92 are coached by a man Farrell will know well, former England coach Stuart Lancaster.

Racing said in a statement late Monday: “We confirm the signature of Owen Farrell to the professional men’s team.

“The international English player has signed for two seasons and will join the squad on July 1, 2024.”

According to AFP, Farrell joins a long list of star flyhalves to turn out for the Paris-based club, others being former New Zealand No 10 stars Andrew Mehrtens and Dan Carter, while Scottish international Finn Russell also played for the club until last season.

Former Bok great, Frans Steyn, also spent several years at the club, winning 59 caps for the team between 2009 and 2012.