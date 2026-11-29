Do these six personalities hold the key to victory in Sunday's Nations Championship final in London?

Siya Kolisi takes on Antoine Dupont as four-time world champions South Africa play France in the final of the inaugural Nations Championship at Twickenham on Sunday (6.40pm).

Both teams boast an enviable array of talent, with France looking to build on their pool-stage victory over the Springboks.

Here AFP Sport looks at three key head-to-head clashes.

Reinach v Dupont

Bok scrumhalf Cobus Reinach will have his hands full against mercurial France skipper Dupont.

Ever present in both scrumhalf and flyhalf channels, Dupont has been in outstanding form, marshalling his team to the 21-19 victory over South Africa earlier this month.

A master in dictating a game’s tempo, Dupont has added a probing kicking game to a bag of tricks to which he regularly turns to unlock space in a congested opposition defence.

He will partner the elusive Mathieu Jalibert and the pair are certain to test the Bok defence at any opportunity.

“Antoine makes a big difference, you can see, he’s an amazing player,” said Bok captain Kolisi.

“The freedom he plays with and the things he’s able to do, and obviously with the great team around him, I think that’s also made a big difference in lifting the mentality (of France).”

Reinach, a speedster with a nose for the line and known for his intelligent game management, partners Manie Libbok at halfback, the pair having also started the 2023 World Cup quarter-final when the Boks beat France 29-28 on home turf.

“We’ve taken a good look at ourselves, and we’ve gone through the games carefully and identified our shortcomings, and we’re ready to correct that,” said Reinach, who spent five seasons in France with Montpellier.

“We’ll definitely be better this weekend.”

Feinberg-Mngomezulu v Ramos

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu shifts from flyhalf to fullback to accommodate Libbok at 10 for the Springboks.

It could be a genius move by Bok coach Rassie Erasmus, handing Feinberg-Mngomezulu a fresh role with extra time and space.

A confident counter-attacker, the fullback could thrive, depending on how much ball France kick his way.

Regular fullback Damian Willemse was ruled out after picking up an injury in last weekend’s 20-17 loss to Ireland.

“I’m looking forward to watching him at fullback,” 2007 World Cup-winning Bok flyhalf Butch James told sarugbymag.co.za.

“He’s one of the players I love to watch because you never know what he’s going to do. He might do some terrible things, but he’ll definitely do some brilliant things as well.”

After two months out, Toulouse’s Thomas Ramos is brought in at fullback for Les Bleus.

France’s all-time leading points scorer with 563 points has not played since winning his 52nd cap during the final round of the 2026 Six Nations Championship in March.

In that game his last-second penalty secured a 48-46 victory over England at the Stade de France and delivered a second consecutive title in the competition.

Ramos’s return is welcome news for France, who did not have a designated goal-kicker in Saturday’s bonus-point victory over Argentina, where kicking duties were handed to his club teammate centre Kalvin Gourgues.

Erasmus v Galthie

Bok coach Erasmus, adept at generating headlines and buzz, will not be present at Twickenham as he is currently serving a six-game match-day suspension for suggesting some of the officiating in his side’s loss to France in the Nations pool stage amounted to “match-fixing”.

The mastermind behind South Africa’s 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cup triumphs, Erasmus missed the loss to Ireland, instead hosting an online watch-along of the game as his side suffered the rare indignity of consecutive losses.

“It’s not nice not having him there,” Kolisi said of Erasmus’s absence on match days.

“But the whole week, he can still drive and coach us and decide, and we’d love to do it for him.”

One of Erasmus’s legacies with the Boks is how he has developed strength in depth, something mirrored by French counterpart Fabien Galthie.

Galthie, who won 64 caps for France at scrumhalf, said he was missing one or even two team’s worth of players heading into Sunday’s showdown.

“The stakes are simple,” Galthie said. “It’s to be able to face the best team in the world, again.

“We have ideas, but to win, you have to try everything. We will go all in again this weekend,” in a battle royale for arguably the two best coaches in world rugby.