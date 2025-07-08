‘We said yes to forever’: Miss South Africa Mia le Roux is engaged!

Love is in the air for Miss South Africa Mia le Roux, who has just revealed her engagement to her long-time boyfriend and biggest cheerleader, Luke Tenoever.

Her journey from winning Miss South Africa to her engagement has been remarkable.

Forever starts now

“Hello there FIANCÉ 💍 @luke_tenoever I cannot wait to become your wife,” Mia wrote alongside dreamy engagement pictures that included their beloved dog, Ada, who played a role in the big moment.

“The immense love, patience, and sacrifice you have shown me this year has been nothing short of incredible.” Indeed, her new chapter with Luke signifies Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux’s famous “Forever Starts Now” moment as they now embark on a journey together.

Mia le Roux and Luke. Picture: Instagram

The couple, who have been together for three years, chose to keep the engagement private for a while.

“We have been engaged for a while now and mutually agreed that we just want to enjoy our little bubble… And now we are ready to share our joy with the world,” Mia added. “We said yes to forever.”

Known for standing faithfully by her side during her pageant journey, Luke is often spotted stage-side, cheering her on with unwavering pride.

Mia le Roux. Picture: Instagram

He once gushed in a touching tribute, “My dearest Miatjie, words cannot express how incredibly proud I am of you… Winning Miss South Africa is just the beginning.

“Your strength and determination inspire me every day.”

Mia le Roux and Luke. Picture Instagram

Mia has often spoken about Luke’s quiet strength and creativity.

“My boyfriend is a wonderful, special person. He is dyslexic and has ADHD… His neurodiversity makes him special and beautiful,” she shared in an interview. “He is extremely creative, patient, and thinks outside the box.”

Mia le Roux and Luke. Picture: Instagram

Mia, the first hearing-impaired Miss South Africa, continues to break barriers with her advocacy work, especially in the deaf community.

Her victory in the pageant world has been both historic and heartfelt, with Luke always by her side, cheering her on.

Their engagement shoot was a picture of love and elegance, featuring dresses from Anel Botha and Dollhouse Emporium, with hair by Duchess_of_Mane and makeup by Donique Leonard.

Photographer Garreth Barclay captured the golden-hour glow of two hearts choosing forever, as Miss South Africa Mia le Roux became engaged to Luke.